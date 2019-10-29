Maywood/Hayes Center falls to Overton in D1-10 Subdistrict Final

BRADY — Kory Rohde stood with the media, analyzing a rare outcome following Tuesday’s district championship.
For the first time in 29 games this season, Rohde and the top-seeded Lady Wolves had suffered a sweep, which came at the hands of Overton for the D1-10 subdistrict crown in a packed Brady gymnasium.
"I don’t like to lose," Rohde chuckled. "Our girls played well, but they ran into a good team that just happened to play better than us tonight."
Maywood-Hayes Center (27-2) entered Tuesday’s championship winning 43 of its 48 sets played, but winning just one against Overton (27-4) dissipated as self-inflicted errors coupled with a stout Eagles attack at the net solidified the sweep.
"(Overton is) pretty well-rounded. They don’t just have one hitter, but a few hitters that can make plays," Rohde admitted. "Our defense has been pretty solid all year, but going up against this good team it makes it tougher. We needed to get some more blocks on them to end their rallies."
Both teams opened the title game unwilling to give up leverage, though.
Through a first set in which neither team gained much separation at the start, it was Overton’s five unanswered points that snagged the game’s first substantial lead at 13-8. The Eagles used the cushion to counter multiple Maywood-Hayes Center rallies that trimmed the lead within two late in the set. However, Overton held on for a 25-19 opening-set win.
The Lady Wolves responded by claiming a five-point lead early in the second set, but it wouldn’t hold.
Despite a streak from Jaycee Widener, who finished with a team-high 15 kills for the Wolves, Overton swung the lead on their side with a 9-2 rally, outscoring the Wolves 23-17 for a 25-23 victory and two-set lead.
The Wolves tied the second set several times, coming as close as 23 apiece before falling 2-0 in the game.
For Rohde, the missed opportunity in the second set was the breaking point for the Lady Wolves.
"I really think we had momentum going, and if we could’ve just pulled out that second set," Rohde said. "That was a huge one, and if we would’ve gotten that one then it could’ve been a different ball game."
Facing the sweep against Overton, the Wolves fought to an early lead in the third set.
Maywood-Hayes Center clung to a tiny lead that continued to dwindle as the Eagles mounted rally after rally.
Led by six-footers Haley Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund, Overton took their first lead of the set at 19-18 and didn’t look back, holding on to finish the sweep with a 25-21 win.
The loss puts Maywood-Hayes Center at the mercy of wildcard points to advance into a district title game, but Rohde and the Lady Wolves remain confident in suiting up Saturday based on their current standing.
"We knew this going in," Rohde said. "We’re looking at being the fifth team in wildcard points, so if the top two teams win tonight then we’re sitting in a good spot. We like our chances to get into sub-state and that helped us loosen up a bit, but of course you always prefer to win and get there that way."
District finals will be announced by the NSAA and will take place on Saturday.
