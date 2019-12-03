McCook CC’s Kleewein signs letter of intent

McCook Community College sophomore and St. Pat’s alum Madison Kleewein signed a national letter of intent to continue playing volleyball next year at Division II University of Arkansas at Monticello.
"Arkansas-Monticello really likes the kids out of McCook, and they were real interested in Maddie," MCC head coach Hayley Kobza said. "She still has three years of eligibility left, and she’s graduating early. She still has a lot of volleyball left ahead of her and they are excited to get her on the court in January."
Kleewein, a North Platte native, becomes the third former Lady Indian to play in Monticello. Jessica Mahan, a defensive specialist from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a senior this season and was joined last season by outside hitter Megan Orth of Peyton, Colorado.
Playing middle blocker and right-side hitter this season, Kleewein played in 29 matches and compiled 75 kills in 251 total attacks, averaging 1.09 kills per set. She also had 20 total blocks and 29 digs. She expects she will be a right-side hitter at UAM.
Some of her favorite moments from this past season were the Lady Indians going 25-12 and winning the schools’ second straight Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference championship. She also mentioned having a season-high 11-kill (.409 hitting) match against Central Community College and a Halloween-night win over No. 17 Western Nebraska, which snapped a 58-match losing stream to the Cougars dating back to 1994.
UAM competes in the Great American Conference in 10 sports. This past season the Cotton Blossoms went 11-18.
"Their coach reminds me of Coach Kobza, plus they have a great nursing program," Kleewein said. "Their campus and people were so welcoming, it reminded me a lot of McCook."
Kobza feels the future is bright for Kleewein.
"I’m real excited that Maddie found this opportunity right away, especially since she will be finished up here in two weeks," Kobza said. "Maddie’s been a great leader and a phenomenal sophomore to have."
