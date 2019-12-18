McKewon: Huskers got much needed overhaul at WR position

The frustration was evident on Troy Walters’ face and in his voice.
With two games left in the 2019 season, I dove into some of the issues associated with NU’s offense, especially in the red zone, and found that the inability of Nebraska’s receivers to get open against coverage of various kinds was among Walters’ top concerns. It’s his position to coach, after all.
He liked what he’d seen from junior JD Spielman and senior Kanawai Noa. A third receiver, freshman Wan’Dale Robinson, was playing more running back than the position for which he was recruited.
"We really haven’t had a third guy," Walters said in late November. "You had JD and Kanawai. Wan’Dale is playing more running back. We didn’t have that third guy step up. We’re still trying to find him."
Walters, specifically, wanted receivers who played at full speed and could do so on route after route. In NU’s fast-paced, no-huddle system, receivers don’t often leave the field after one or two plays. They stay out there so the defense can’t swap out its own fresher personnel.
So the challenge headed into the 2020 recruiting cycle was clear: Nebraska had to keep looking for receivers. Especially that big guy who can make red-zone catches. Most of the Big Ten West teams had those guys. NU didn’t. In fact, the Huskers appeared to have, on the whole, the second-weakest group of receivers in the West, just ahead of Northwestern. It was kind of alarming.
"Those bigger receivers, they’re your weapons down in the red zone," Walters said. "You can just throw it up to them, and they can go get it."
After Wednesday, it would appear Nebraska has positioned itself to have one of the better receiver rooms in the Big Ten West.
The big stud — Kilgore (Texas) College receiver Omar Manning — signed as expected. Whether Manning plays at NU for one year or two isn’t something Nebraska will get hung up on for now. A 6-foot-4, 225-pound stallion is in Lincoln for 2020. That’s a big piece.
But it wasn’t the only piece the Huskers added on signing day. It won two recruiting battles for four-star slot/hybrid players who could contend immediately for playing time.
» Marcus Fleming — 5-9, 165 — has track speed and football speed. The first five steps are faster than many receivers’ 10th step.
» Alante Brown — 5-10, 190 — is a former quarterback with a global understanding of offense and an extra year of maturity under his belt because he attended prep school. He can play running back, too — he did so at prep school on occasion — which could reduce the run load on Robinson’s legs.
Add those two to Will Nixon, who signed Wednesday, and Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, who plans to sign in February, and it could be one of the strongest NU receiver classes, well, ever.
Pair it, then, with Nebraska’s 2019 recruiting class at receiver. Robinson, of course, was one of NU’s biggest stars and should post even bigger catch numbers if he focuses more on receiver. Three more — Darien Chase, Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston — redshirted.
Should Betts sign, that’d be nine receivers in the last two cycles, plus Chris Hickman — who could play tight end or receiver — and Rutgers transfer tight end Travis Vokolek, who just won offensive scout team player of the year.
The room has been remade — in short order.
The question becomes, pretty quickly: How does the competition play out? Manning, the biggest piece, won’t arrive until summer, but he’s such an outlier to the rest of the receivers that he can carve out his own role pretty quickly. Betts, Fleming and Nixon won’t be in until summer, either. Brown arrives in January and will get a pretty quick crack at playing time against Chase, Houston and Nance, all of whom have some practice experience under their belt.
It’s important to remember that physical traits aren’t all Nebraska wants in a receiver. Scott Frost was specific during the season about needing pass-catchers who are consistent in giving the quarterbacks an accurate picture of the play.
"For a quarterback to trust to throw things before guys come out of the break, they need to be where he is expecting them to be," Frost said. "Some have improved and progressed well. Others we are waiting on to have it click for them."
Walters agreed.
"Most of the routes are set but, depending on the coverage, you may have to inside release, outside release, you may have to stem vertical, there’s different things you have to do to get open," Walters said. "Our guys, they understand that. In this offense, you have to have guys who can process quickly because coverages change."
