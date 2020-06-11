The Nebraska Steer Wrestling Memorial in Sutherland usually coincides with Nebraskaland Days in North Platte. The event is typically held the Tuesday before the Buffalo Bill Rodeo starts.
Things are different this year. Nebraskaland Days was pushed back to August due to COVID-19, as was everything that comes with it. Steer wrestling, though, will still go on as planned.
The 14th Annual Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Nebraska Steer Wrestling Memorial will be Saturday. The gates will open up for the public around 12:30 p.m., with the first of the events taking place around 1 p.m.
“Last year, we had one of our better turnouts,” Melvin said. “There were probably only 250 people there at one time, and they weren’t all there at the same time.”
The Nebraska Steer Wrestling Memorial is free to the public. All entries can register starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, and it closes when the first event begins. The Ote Berry’s Junior World Finals Qualifier will kick off the day, followed by the Open at 3 p.m. Immediately following that will be the champion match.
It costs $300 to compete and $200 for the junior level. That will get each person two tries, with the top 15 scores getting one more go. The winner will be determined by whoever has the highest average score out of three attempts.
Melvin said the decision to continue the event came when they decided they didn’t want to wait until August because it wouldn’t be a good time for the Steer Wrestling Memorial with all the events that will be going on.
“We just decided when they came out with all these deals, I was like, ‘Well, when June rolls around, people are going to start wanting to go places,’” Melvin said.
Melvin said the Steer Wrestling Memorial began in 2007 as a way to honor the lives of Wayne Melvin, Swede Swanson and Harrison Halligan, three steer wrestlers and friends who influenced and helped many young rodeo athletes.
“It’s just kind of a way we feel like if they were still here with us today, they would enjoy it,” Melvin said. “They would enjoy the Open, but they would really enjoy the Ote Berry, the younger kids, because those three guys, they were all about anything they could do to help the younger generation.”
The first years of the Steer Wrestling Memorial took place in North Platte before a committee from Sutherland wanted the event to be in Sutherland. The rest is history.
“Sutherland is a proud town. That committee, that town has done a really good job of keeping that arena in shape,” Meviln said. “Everything’s going to keep going, I guess, that they are going to keep having stuff.”
