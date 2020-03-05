LINCOLN — North Platte’s season came to an end Thursday, but what a memorable season it was.
Back in the state tournament for the first time since 2009, the Bulldogs (19-5) went toe-to-toe with one of the state’s best teams — Lincoln Pius X (24-1) — led by one of the state’s best players.
Junior Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 29 points to lead the fourth-seeded Thunderbolts past the fifth-seeded Bulldogs 60-44, advancing to face top-seeded Millard South in the semifinals on Friday.
Another of the state’s best players — junior guard Gracie Haneborg — went off for 26 points to lead North Platte.
After the game, Bulldog head coach Tyson Hammond stood in a hallway of Pinnacle Bank Arena and gave a glowing review of his team.
“I told them before the game that regardless of the outcome, I’m not going to feel any different about them, what we’ve done as a group and how much we care for each other,” Hammond said. “There’s a lot of things about this group that are the things that are so good about high school basketball.”
Pius X never trailed Thursday, starting the game with a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession, eventually building a 20-7 lead just 4:35 into the game, prompting Hammond to call timeout.
A Haneborg 3 with 17 seconds remaining in the first sliced the lead to 22-15, but on the other end, Jillian Aschoff was fouled while shooting with .02 seconds left. The Thunderbolt junior sunk both free throws, pushing the lead to 24-15 after the first quarter.
Haneborg finished the quarter with 12 of her team’s 15 points, nine coming by way of 3. So when Hammond was asked about Haneborg’s first time on the “big stage,” this was his reply:
“She did what she always does. Gracie’s an incredibly good player, and a lot of people don’t know because a lot of people don’t watch much outside of Lincoln and Omaha,” Hammond said. “She’s aggressive, she’s a great defender and offensively, she cuts, moves and finds ways to score and get other people involved.”
However, the Bulldogs offense struggled in the second quarter, only scoring six points as Markowski had six of her team’s 14 in the quarter, giving her 18 in the first half and her team a 38-21 lead at intermission.
“(Markowski) is a good player. We wanted to try and keep the ball out of her hands as much as possible, but they do a really good job of trusting that when they throw it, she’ll go get it,” Hammond said. “(Markowski) was able to get us in a little foul trouble, and we’re not real deep size-wise. We had a hard time guarding her once we got in foul trouble.”
North Platte outscored Pius X 23-22 in the the second half, but couldn’t come up with the big run needed to really get within striking distance.
Despite the loss, Hammond believes this year’s experience is valuable for his team going forward. For proof, he only had to look at Pius X, which has been to state four straight years and six of of the last seven.
“Hopefully (this experience) really makes a big difference, and hopefully we have a chance to get back here next year,” Hammond said. “(Pius X) has been here four straight years and have a little bit better idea and comfort level with it. I thought that showed, and we looked a little bit nervous early. They took advantage of that, built a lead and we were never really able to cut into it.”
Markowski also mentioned the familiarity of state and was fueled by the memory of her team’s loss in last year’s semifinals.
“It feels great to get this win. After losing last year in the semifinals, it’s been in our mind all season,” she said. “We just wanted to get back to that position and get over the hill this time.” Next season, North Platte will be without seniors Callie Haneborg, Kaylen Streeter, Rylee Kurth and Shelby Berglund, but the future looks bright with the team’s top three scorers and rebounders returning.
Regardless of what happens next season, this year’s team will be remembered fondly.
“They mean an awful lot to us (as a coaching staff), they mean a lot to our community, and I know for me as a coach, I couldn’t ask for a much better group.”
North Platte (19-5) 24 14 10 12 — 60
Lincoln Pius X (24-1) 15 6 11 12 — 44
N: Gracie Haneborg 26, Callie Haneborg 8, Abby Orr 7, Shelby Berglund 3.
L: Alexis Markowski 29, Jillian Aschoff 13, Lauren Taubenheim 8, Charlee Hagedorn 6, Grace Driewer 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.