MNAC, SPVA announce high school volleyball postseason all-conference teams

Listed below are the postseason high school volleyball all-conference teams for the South Platte Valley Association Conference and the Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference. These teams were voted on by coaches from each respective conference.
SPVA
First team
Player, school, grade
Mallie McNair, Chase County, senior
Sophie Spady, Chase County, senior
Ashley Bubak, Chase County, senior
Tahlia Steinbeck, Hershey, freshman
Brooke McClellen, St. Pat’s, senior
Payton Hoatson, Sutherland, senior
Second team
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, freshman
Delaney Love, Hershey, junior
Jenna Greenwood, Kimball, senior
Rachel Heiss, St. Pat’s, junior
Jayla Fleck, St. Pat’s, sophomore
Janeé Elfeldt, Sutherland, senior
Honorable mention
Natalie Keenan-Vergil, Bridgeport, sophomore
Bella Fraizer, Perkins County, senior
Dani Burge, Perkins County, junior
Faith Stewart, Sutherland, sophomore
MNAC
First team
Jessie Sallach, South Loup, senior
Jadeyn Bubak, South Loup, junior
Samantha Moore, Mullen, junior
Elizabeth Sitorius-Johnson, Brady, senior
Kate Axthelm , Brady, senior
Elle Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore, junior
Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna, senior
Gracie Wenzel, Arthur County, junior
Brianna Glendy, Twin Loup, senior
Second team
MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, senior
Hadlee Safranek, Anselmo-Merna, sophomore
Madison Jones, Mullen, senior
Taylor Conroy, South Loup, senior
Kaylee Kruml, Twin Loup, senior
Andrea Maldonado, Twin Loup, junior
Kylie Licking, Mullen, junior
Kirsten Myers, Anselmo-Merna, sophomore
Honorable mention
Trinity Christopherson, Brady, junior
Shaylee Oxford, Twin Loup, junior
Mya Weverka, South Loup, sophomore
Macy Brown, Twin Loup, senior
Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, sophomore
Megan Lusk, Brady, senior
Hayley Schied, Cody-Kilgore, senior
Calyn Laible, South Loup, junior
Hope Ottun, Twin Loup, senior
Jenna Schwanebeck, Hyannis, senior
Shaelyn Welch, Cody-Kilgore, junior
Alli Loughran, Mullen, sophomore
Madison Marten, Sandhills/Thedford, junior
Brea Banic, Sandhills/Thedford, sophomore
Alyson Nicholson, Sandhills Valley, senior
Rebekkah Draucker, Arthur County, senior
Jadyn Chasek, Mullen, senior
Landyn Cole, South Loup, junior
