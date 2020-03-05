LINCOLN — Mullen had let a 12-point lead after three quarters dwindle all the way down to two with one minute remaining.
Knowing Bruning-Davenport-Shickley needed to foul, the Broncos got the ball to junior playmaker Samantha Moore.
A little over a week ago, the multi-sport standout lost her father Rusty Moore after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
In front of a nervous Broncos crowd packed inside Lincoln Southwest High School, Moore stepped to the line and drained both free throws.
Trying to extend the game, BDS kept fouling and Moore kept making, going 8-for-8 from the foul line in the final minute to secure Mullen’s first ever state tournament victory, 60-54.
Rusty Moore was the former Mullen boys basketball coach, guiding the Broncos to their first state title in 2017. As a beloved member of the Mullen community, it’s been an understandably tough past week-plus.
“It’s been very emotional and I know she did that for her dad. It was amazing,” Mullen head coach Clint Svoboda said. “I’m happy for her and all her teammates.”
On Moore’s sixth free throw of the sequence, thinking she’d missed after the release, she yelled “off” to try to alert her teammates to be ready for a rebound.
Instead, swish.
Moore grinned, almost with a look of disbelief on her faces as she backpedaled down the court.
“Somebody was smiling down on that one for sure,” Svoboda said.
Moore finished with a team-high 27 points, going 11-for-11 from the free throw line overall, along with a pair of 3 pointers. Taylor Svoboda was also key for third-seeded Mullen (26-1) in the fourth, scoring six of her game-total 15 points in the final frame.
BDS junior Macy Kamler, who averages 13 points per game, exploded for a game-high 30 points to keep the sixth-seeded Eagles (18-6) nipping at Mullen’s heels.
Now, Mullen looks for its second state tourney win in program history when they take on second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis (24-2) at 3:45 on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center in. Lincoln. The Flyers defeated Sterling 60-53 in their first-round matchup.
It will be a fairly quick turnaround for Mullen, which played the final game of the D2 quarterfinals, with their game ending around 10:15 p.m.
BDS (18-6) 6 10 10 28 — 54
Mullen (26-1) 9 14 15 22 — 60
B: Macy Kamler 30, Regan Alfs 10, Rylee Haecker 6, JessaLynn Hudson 6, Taylor Sliva 2.
M: Samantha Moore 27, Taylor Svoboda 15, Madison Jones 7, Brooke McCully 6, Shelby Welsh 4, Kylie Licking 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.