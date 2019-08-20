MPCC Stampede adds third day for September rodeo in North Platte

This year’s Mid-Plains Community College Stampede rodeo will be Sept. 12-14 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, and for the first time will be three days instead
of two.
The Stampede is sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and is also a qualifying rodeo — meaning any points contestants earn will count toward an end of the year shot at nationals.
Teams from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin are expected to compete.
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. each night, while slack is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Admission is $10 for each performance or $20 for all three nights, and tickets can be purchased at the gate. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free. MPCC students and employees will also be allowed in for free with a college ID.
For those unable to attend the rodeo, it will be live streamed on the Mid-Plains Community College YouTube channel.