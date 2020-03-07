LINCOLN — The best season in Mullen girls basketball history concluded Saturday with a 59-36 loss to Falls City Sacred Heart in the Class D2 third-place game at Lincoln East High School.
Erison Vonderschmidt scored a game-high 25 points for the Irish (26-4), who gained an early 6-4 lead and never relinquished it. Junior Samantha Moore had 15 points to lead Mullen (26-3) offensively, while sophomore Shelby Welsh added seven and senior Madison Jones added five.
In their fourth-ever state tourney appearance and second straight, Mullen’s fourth-place finish is their best to date. Despite Saturday’s loss, the sentiment of the accomplishment was not lost on first-year head coach Clint Svoboda as he addressed his team following the game.
“I just acknowledged all the hard work they put in this year and talked about the potential of this team. I’m proud of them,” Svoboda said. “I would have loved to have a couple more wins in this tournament, but you’ve got to earn them and we’ve got to put some more work in. We’re going to give it our best shot to be right back here next year.”
After a two-point, first-round loss to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in 2019, Mullen got redemption, knocking off BDS in this year’s opening round. The Broncos title hopes ended on Friday as Allison Weidner had a career day, scoring 39 points to lead Humphrey St. Francis to a 68-38 semifinal victory.
Next year, the Broncos look to make it to Lincoln for the third consecutive year, and the prospects of that look promising. The Broncos will lose seniors Alexis Rice, Jadyn Chasek and Jones, but return the bulk of their offensive production — including Moore, who averaged 17 points per game and sophomore Taylor Svoboda (10 ppg).
“I think this experience is huge, and honestly it’s just a different animal down here,” Clint Svoboda said. “Myself as a head coach learned a lot of lessons too with this being my first year.”
Just minutes after Saturday’s game, Svoboda told his team to enjoy what they had achieved, but was also already thinking about the possibilities of next season.
“It’s a different approach, because you’re playing highly competitive games three days in-a-row with no break. I think the experience is going to be really beneficial for these kids,” Svoboda said. “We got some kids into games this year so they would have some experience for next year. We’re building, there’s a plan and I think it’s really good we got this experience. We’re going to shoot a little higher next year, but we did make some history this year for Mullen.”
Falls City Sacred Heart (26-4) 14 17 14 14 — 59
Mullen (26-3) 6 13 13 4 — 36
F: Erison Vonderschmidt 25, Olivia Eickhoff 10, Danielle Bippes 10, McKenzie Witt 7, Rachel Magdanz 6, Emma Littrel 1.
M: Samantha Moore 15, Shelby Welsh 7, Madison Jones 5, Brooke McCully 4, Taylor Svoboda 2, Hanna Marshall 1, Kylie Licking 1, Jordyn McDowell 1.
