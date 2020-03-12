LINCOLN — Mullen saw a 49-40 fourth-quarter lead slip away, but held on in the final seconds to defeat O’Neill St. Mary’s 51-49 in the opening round of the Class D2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“It was a 4-5 matchup, definitely,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “It’s what you expect down here at state. You don’t get an easy one down here so it was good to come out on top. But, St. Mary’s is very young and they’ll be coming back down here in the years to come.”
St. Mary’s cut into the Bronco lead and with less than a minute to play, Tate Thompson’s 3 made it a one-possession game, 50-47.
Jordan Emerson made one of two free throws on the other end to put Mullen up by four points, then Aidan Hedstrom’s put-back with eight seconds left pulled the Cardinals within two at 51-49.
Adam Everitt then stole the in-bound pass and found Connor Semin who was fouled in the act of shooting with 2.5 seconds on the clock.
Semin missed his first free throw and Bulau called timeout. Semin intentionally missed his second shot. The fight for the rebound sent the ball bouncing toward the St. Mary’s bench, and by the time a Cardinal was able to grab it, the buzzer sounded.
St. Mary’s (19-5) 10 9 16 14 — 49
Mullen (22-5) 10 13 16 12 — 51
SM: (19-6): Tate Thompson 3 2-2 11; Connor Semin 2 1-4 7; Adam Everitt 5 1-1 11; Aidan Hedstrom 4 2-5 10; Ethan Shoemaker 5 0-0 10; Totals 19 6-12 49.
M: (22-5): Trevor Kuncl 3 1-2 9; Clayton Moore 2 0-2 5; Brendon Walker 5 0-0 11; Jaden Emerson 3 1-2 8; Bryce McIntosh 8 2-2 18; Totals 21 4-8 51.
