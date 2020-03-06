LINCOLN — Mullen’s state championship aspirations ended Friday, but their season did not.
Nebraska basketball commit Allison Weidner outscored the Broncos by herself, pouring in 39 points to lead Humphrey St. Francis to a 68-38 victory in the Class D2 semifinals on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Mullen’s historic season — which they cemented Thursday with the first state tourney win in program history — will conclude Saturday in the third-place game. The Broncos will play top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart, which fell to Wynot in their semifinal matchup.
“I’m very proud of our squad so far. We’ve got another game tomorrow and another challenge,” Mullen head coach Clint Svoboda said. “They worked their tails off until the clock ran out today. There’s nothing to hang our heads about and we’re moving on.”
Friday’s loss was just the second all season for the No. 3 seed Broncos (26-2), and first since a 51-39 defeat against Class C2 South Loup in the MNAC title game on Feb. 2.
Svoboda tipped his cap to the No. 2 seed Flyers (25-2).
“They’re a buzzsaw. We ran into a fantastic team today,” he said. “We did not have our best night shooting and without something like that you’re not going to get a win against that club. Especially with (Weidner) out there. What a great player she is.”
Weidner’s 39 points was a her career-high, but ranks as just one of her best games this season. Asked to rank Friday’s performance, she put it somewhere in the top three.
“I almost had a quadruple double against Elkhorn Valley, but I was one steal short, so that was one of my better performances, and I scored 38 against Howells-Dodge earlier this season,” she said. “But, this was my career-high, so that’s exciting.”
Weidner connected on 13 field goals and was 13-of-16 from the foul line. Humphrey St. Francis as a team went 17-of-22 from the charity stripe compared to 5-of-11 for Mullen. The Flyers got in the bonus at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter after an over-the-back call on Mullen.
“We had (Mullen) really spread out, and I just used my change of speed and crossovers, and it was a little hard to guard for them,” Weidner said.
With the game in hand, Weidner was subbed out with 3:19 remaining. The state tourney record for single-game points in Class D2 is Chambers’ Darcy Stracke’s 52 points in 1996, which is also the all-class record.
Another key factor was the Flyers defense, which held Mullen to its second lowest scoring output of the season. Crucial to that was limiting Broncos junior and University of Nebraska at Kearney commit Samantha Moore (16.9 ppg) to eight. Shelby Welsh led Mullen with 13 points, while Taylor Svoboda added 11.
“(Defending Moore) is what we talked about this morning in our walk-through,” Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “We knew we had to close the gaps and give her attention. If somebody else is going to knock something down, so be it, and I thought we executed that really well. She’s a heck of a player.”
Reichmuth wears a towel over his shoulder during games ala former Georgetown coach John Thompson with a little of former UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian mixed in. On Friday, thanks to his team’s performance, the towel stayed in place.
“Back in my younger days I used to chew on it, used to get excited and throw it and today it’s just a security blanket on my shoulder,” he said. “If it’s not there, it doesn’t feel right.”
Mullen’s quest for third place won’t be easy as they face a Falls City Sacred Heart team with rare state tourney pedigree.
The Irish (25-4) have 24 state tournament appearances, six state titles — most recently 2015, 2017 and 2018 — and have been runner-up four times, including last year.
Saturday’s third-place game will take place bright and early at 9 a.m. at Lincoln East High School. Undoubtedly, the Mullen community will be there in force as they have been during state wrestling, the girls state tourney and next week when the Mullen boys head to Lincoln.
“We’re so grateful for our fans, and it’s not just basketball,” Clint Svoboda said. “We have fans that travel like almost no other I’d say. They’re always supportive for our kids, we have a great community and we’re lucky to have them. I’m proud to be representing one of our teams.”
Mullen (26-2) 10 7 12 9 — 38
St. Francis (25-2) 15 20 13 20 — 68
M: Shelby Welsh 13, Taylor Svoboda 11, Samantha Moore 8, Kylie Licking 5, Madison Jones 1.
H: Allison Weidner 39, Alissa Kosch 11, Kaylee Stricklin 10, Kyleigh Sjuts 3, Kayla Brandl 2, Lauren Pfeifer 1, team 2.
