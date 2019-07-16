Murray Jr., Kennicutt, Woken, Refior and Dady race their way to wins on Saturday

David Murray Jr., Jamey Kennicutt, Casey Woken, Nate Refior and Kaden Dady raced their way to the winner’s circle on Saturday at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte.
Murray Jr. of Oberlin, Kansas, got to the front on the sixth lap after jousting with Dave Pedersen for a couple laps. Once Murray found his preferred line, he ran away to victory in the IMCA Modified feature.
Kennicutt of Gothenburg led the final two laps to win the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature.
Kennicutt started the feature deep in the field and navigated through caution flags on his way to victory. Zach Buesing of Cozad led much of the race until Kennicutt passed him on lap 13. Adam Kackmeister of North Platte finished third.
Woken of Norton, Kansas, came from deep in the field twice to win the IMCA Stock Car feature.
Woken started the feature in the fifth row, but earned his way into the top three by the second lap. However, Wolken was forced to the rear of the field after making a quick pit stop. Woken rolled up his sleeves and went to work in weaving through traffic to finally regain the lead on lap eight. Woken never trailed again to claim the victory.
Travis Demilt of Ogallala finished runner-up finish from his fourth row starting position and Dan Eller of North Platte finished third.
Reaching a cherished milestone, Refior of Sutton led every lap of the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature, earning his first career IMCA Feature victory.
Tanner Jones of North Platte earned a runner-up finish and Cody Green of Fairbury was third in his first appearance.
Dady of North Platte claimed the IMCA Sport Compact feature victory after gaining the lead for the final five laps after passing Lonnie Lenser Jr. of Valentine. Lenser Jr. led the first 10 laps before a mechanical issue occurred. Dady was the leader on the restart and took advantage to claim the victory.
Marcus Florom of Curtis finished second and season points leader Quincy Eggleston of Gothenburg was third.
Unofficial results
IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 97m-David Murray Jr; 2. 4p-Dave Pedersen; 3. 20b-Brandon Clough; 4. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 5. 28-John Burrow Jr; 6. 11f-Luke Frosh; 7. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 8. 99-Lance Lewis; 9. 93h-Klancy Honeycutt; 10. 50c-Colton Osborn.
IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 2. 511-Zach Buesing; 3. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 4. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 5. 69z-Zane Turner; 6. 63-Troy Bayne; 7. 12j-Kerry Jones; 8. 91y-Lance Yoxsimer; 9. 4-Colton Aspenleiter; 10. 55-Tony Schultz.
IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 35jw-Casey Woken; 2. 5d-Travis Demilt; 3. 75-Dan Eller; 4. 117s-Josh Schweitzer; 5. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 6. 4-Mike Earll; 7. 72h-Jim Hagan; 8. 47-Russ Small Jr; 9. 11k-Kyle Clough; 10. 71-Andrew Dillenburg.
IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. R89-Nate Refior; 2. 12t-Tanner Jones; 3. 4x-Cody Green; 4. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 5. 45cj-Chad Baney; 6. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 7. 1-Tanner Clough; 8. 20b-Brady Henderson; 9. 5t-Cody Topinka; 10. 98z-Zach Olmstead.
IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 84d-Kaden Dady; 2. 26-Marcus Florom; 3. 7e-Quincy Eggleston; 4. 07-Merle Johnson; 5. 71c-Christian Destefano; 6. 4k-Kyle Filyaw; 7. L2-Lonnie Lenser Jr; 8. 74-Robert Clanton.