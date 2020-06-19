Nationals sweep Gering to end opening road trip 4-0

GERING — The FNBO Nationals legion baseball team got a strong performance from its starting pitcher in the opener Friday.
The second game was about North Platte’s bats as the Nationals snapped a tie with a pair of two-out hits in the fifth inning. The result was a sweep of Platte Valley Companies Gering in a doubleheader, 4-1 and 7-5
The Nationals (4-0) open their home schedule Sunday with a doubleheader against Fort Morgan (Colo.).
North Platte 7, Gering 5
Jaylan Ruffin and Carsen Johnson hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie.
The clutch at-bats lifted the Nationals to a win after blowing an early four-run lead.
Tyler Tobey added a RBI double in the sixth-inning to give North Platte a three-run cushion.
Gering’s Riley Schanaman had a RBI single in the bottom of the inning to cut into North Platte’s lead.
Johnson went 4-for-4 with a RBI to lead the Nationals’ 10-hit attack. Tobey added two hits and a pair of RBI.
Johnson got the win in relief of Nationals starter Carter Kelley, who pitched into the fourth.
Cody Wright threw the final two innings to close out the game. He finished with five strikeouts.
Schanaman had two hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead Gering
The Nationals scored a run in the top of the first on a Gering error and had the bases loaded with one out in the inning. But Gering starter Blake Greene got a force out at home and then a ground out to end the threat.
North Platte added a run in the second off a fielder’s choice and then added two more in the third. Gus Kreber had a RBI single in the inning and Carter Johnson added a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Gering got a RBI single from Schanaman in the third and scored three times in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk, as well as a wild pitch and a passed ball.
North Platte 4, Gering 1
Cole Wright allowed four hits and an unearned run in a complete-game performance to lead North Platte in the opening game Friday.
Derrick Kuhlman had two of the Nationals five hits and Ruffin drove in two runs.
Wright needed just 77 pitches to get through seven innings. He struck out three and walked four. Adreick Conn had two hits to lead Gering.
The Nationals broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the second without a base hit. Tobey reached on an error to open the frame and scored on a bases-loaded walk with one out.
Jeremiah Seamann, who drew one of North Platte’s three walks in the inning, scored on a fielder’s choice.
Gering’s Anthony Walker walked with one out in the bottom of the inning, went to second on an error and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Walker scored on Jack Franklin’s two-out RBI Single, but the Nationals got a run back in the third as Tate Janas scored on a double-play.
Ruffin, who hit into a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the second inning, picked up his second RBI with a single in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.