Nebraska squanders 17-0 lead, falls to Colorado 34-31 in overtime

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ACROSS PARTS OF NORTH AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE UNDERWAY AND CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR THE CONTINUED FORMATION OF DENSE FOG UNTIL AT LEAST SUNRISE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITIES...WILL FALL TO 1/4 MILE OR LESS IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG. * TIMING...THE FOG WILL BEGIN LIFT ABOUT AN HOUR AFTER SUNRISE AND DISSIPATE BY 10 AM. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&