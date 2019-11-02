Nebraska volleyball edges Penn State in five sets

LINCOLN — In another classic match in the Nebraska-Penn State rivalry, the eighth-ranked Huskers emerged with a five-set win 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
This was the fourth straight meeting that went five sets and seventh time in the last 10 meetings.
Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 20 kills. Madi Kubik added 15 kills while Lauren Stivrins had 14. Callie Schwarzenbach finished with nine blocks. Nicklin Hames had a double-double with 54 assists and 22 digs.
No. 7 Penn State pulled ahead 8-4 early after five straight points. The Huskers came alive behind the play of Schwarzenbach and Jazz Sweet. Schwarzenbach had two blocks and a kill to spark the rally. Then during a late 5-0 run, Sweet recorded two kills and two blocks with Schwarzenabch to pull away. The Huskers outblocked PSU 5-0 in the set. After recording six kills on its first nine swings, the Nittany Lions had just four over their next 24 attacks with six errors.
The Nittany Lions started quickly again with a 7-3 advantage. NU climbed back and tied the set at 13-all before PSU ran off four straight points. The Huskers had a chance to close the gap to one, but Stivrins and Hames mistimed a slide. The Lions put away the set a 5-1 run that included three Nebraska hitting errors. PSU turned the tables in the set and outblocked 4-0.
With the score tied at 9-all, the Huskers went on a 6-2 run that was aided by a successful video review, Stivrins had three kills during the stretch. Penn State got as close as 21-20, but NU closed on a 4-1 run to take the set. Kubik recorded five kills in the set, while Coach John Cook successfully won two video replay challenges. Jonni Parker also missed all three of her serves in the set.
Penn State led by as many as four early, but once again, the Huskers rallied and took an 18-17 lead. However, PSU finished with an 8-3 run that included three ace serves and two NU hitting errors.
The Huskers’ defense stepped up in the fifth set and allowed just three kills on Penn State’s first 18 attacks. NU extended its lead to 10-5 before Penn State ran off four straight points. Sun and Schwarzenbach gave NU the momentum back with back-to-back blocks. Kubik slammed home the final kill to end the match.
NEBRASKA 3, PENN STATE 2
Penn State (17-4, 10-2) 18 25 21 25 13
at Nebraska (18-3, 10-2) 25 18 25 21 15
PSU (kills-aces-blocks): Parker 16-1-3, Gorrell 12-0-3, Cathey 9-0-2, Hord 9-0-4, Gray 8-1-7, Blossom 0-0-1, Holcomb 0-2-0. Totals: 54-4-20.
NU: Sun 20-0-4, Kubik 15-0-1, Stivrins 14-0-4, Sweet 13-0-3, Schwarzenbach 4-0-9Hames 0-0-4. Totals: 66-0-25.
Set assists: PSU 53 (Blossom 49, Hampton 2, White 2), NU 60 (Hames 54, Knuckles 2, Kubik 1, Stivrins 1, Drewnick 1, Densberger 1).
