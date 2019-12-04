Nebraska volleyball places 3 on All-Big Ten first team

Nebraska's Lexi Sun tips the ball over the net at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday, November 29, 2019.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA

Nebraska had three players on the All-Big Ten first team, another on the second team and also produced the conference’s freshman of the year.

Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames, junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun represented NU on the 18-player all-conference first team selected by the league coaches. Stivrins was one of nine unanimous selections.

Outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten freshman of the year in addition to making the all-conference second team. She was also joined by libero Kenzie Knuckles on the eight-player All-Freshman team.

The other conference awards went to: Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke (player of the year), Penn State’s Kendall White (defensive player of the year) and Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley (setter of the year). Penn State’s Russ Rose (coaches) and Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield (media) are coaches of the year.

Sophomore outside hitter Anezka Szabo was Nebraska’s sportsmanship honoree.

See the complete All-Big Ten teams below:

First team

Jacqueline Quade, Sr., Illinois

Katie Myers, So., Maryland

Paige Jones, So., Michigan*

Mackenzi Welsh, Sr., Michigan

CC McGraw, So., Minnesota

Regan Pittman, Jr., Minnesota*

Stephanie Samedy, Jr., Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, So., Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Jr., Nebraska*

Lexi Sun, Jr., Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, So., Penn State*

Jonni Parker, So., Penn State*

Kendall White, Sr., Penn State*

Grace Cleveland, So., Purdue*

Blake Mohler, Sr., Purdue

Sydney Hilley, Jr., Wisconsin*

Grace Loberg, Jr., Wisconsin

Dana Rettke, Jr., Wisconsin*

* denotes unanimous selection

 

Second team

Ashlyn Fleming, Sr., Illinois

Breana Edwards, So., Indiana

Cori Crocker, Sr., Michigan

Alexis Hart, Sr., Minnesota

Taylor Morgan, Sr., Minnesota

Madi Kubik, Fr., Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Fr., Northwestern

Kylie Murr, Fr., Ohio State

Gabby Blossom, So., Penn State

Caitlyn Newton, Jr., Purdue

Madison Duello, Sr., Wisconsin

Molly Haggerty, Jr., Wisconsin

Danielle Hart, So., Wisconsin

 

All-freshman team

Diana Brown, Illinois

May Pertofsky, Michigan

Jessica Robinson, Michigan

Kenzie Knuckles, Nebraska

Madi Kubik, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Northwestern

Jenaisya Moore, Ohio State

Kylie Murr, Ohio State

 

NET to televise NCAA Tournament matches

NET will broadcast Nebraska volleyball’s NCAA tournament matches this weekend.

The Huskers square off against Ball State on Friday at 7 p.m. If they win that, they’ll face the winner of Missouri-Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp will call the matches for NET.

You can also stream the matches online at BTNPlus.com or the BTN+ app. The Missouri-Northern Iowa match on Friday will also be streamed online but will not have a TV broadcast.

The Huskers Sports Network radio affiliates will have the radio call this weekend. A free live audio stream can also be found on huskers.com or the official Husker app.

