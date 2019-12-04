Nebraska volleyball places 3 on All-Big Ten first team

Nebraska had three players on the All-Big Ten first team, another on the second team and also produced the conference’s freshman of the year.
Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames, junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun represented NU on the 18-player all-conference first team selected by the league coaches. Stivrins was one of nine unanimous selections.
Outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten freshman of the year in addition to making the all-conference second team. She was also joined by libero Kenzie Knuckles on the eight-player All-Freshman team.
The other conference awards went to: Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke (player of the year), Penn State’s Kendall White (defensive player of the year) and Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley (setter of the year). Penn State’s Russ Rose (coaches) and Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield (media) are coaches of the year.
Sophomore outside hitter Anezka Szabo was Nebraska’s sportsmanship honoree.
See the complete All-Big Ten teams below:
First team
Jacqueline Quade, Sr., Illinois
Katie Myers, So., Maryland
Paige Jones, So., Michigan*
Mackenzi Welsh, Sr., Michigan
CC McGraw, So., Minnesota
Regan Pittman, Jr., Minnesota*
Stephanie Samedy, Jr., Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, So., Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins, Jr., Nebraska*
Lexi Sun, Jr., Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, So., Penn State*
Jonni Parker, So., Penn State*
Kendall White, Sr., Penn State*
Grace Cleveland, So., Purdue*
Blake Mohler, Sr., Purdue
Sydney Hilley, Jr., Wisconsin*
Grace Loberg, Jr., Wisconsin
Dana Rettke, Jr., Wisconsin*
* denotes unanimous selection
Second team
Ashlyn Fleming, Sr., Illinois
Breana Edwards, So., Indiana
Cori Crocker, Sr., Michigan
Alexis Hart, Sr., Minnesota
Taylor Morgan, Sr., Minnesota
Madi Kubik, Fr., Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Fr., Northwestern
Kylie Murr, Fr., Ohio State
Gabby Blossom, So., Penn State
Caitlyn Newton, Jr., Purdue
Madison Duello, Sr., Wisconsin
Molly Haggerty, Jr., Wisconsin
Danielle Hart, So., Wisconsin
All-freshman team
Diana Brown, Illinois
May Pertofsky, Michigan
Jessica Robinson, Michigan
Kenzie Knuckles, Nebraska
Madi Kubik, Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Northwestern
Jenaisya Moore, Ohio State
Kylie Murr, Ohio State
NET to televise NCAA Tournament matches
NET will broadcast Nebraska volleyball’s NCAA tournament matches this weekend.
The Huskers square off against Ball State on Friday at 7 p.m. If they win that, they’ll face the winner of Missouri-Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp will call the matches for NET.
You can also stream the matches online at BTNPlus.com or the BTN+ app. The Missouri-Northern Iowa match on Friday will also be streamed online but will not have a TV broadcast.
The Huskers Sports Network radio affiliates will have the radio call this weekend. A free live audio stream can also be found on huskers.com or the official Husker app.
