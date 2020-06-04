New dates announced for NPCC women’s basketball/volleyball camps

The North Platte Community College women’s basketball and volleyball camps have been rescheduled. All dates are contingent on the governor’s directed health measures.
Junior camp
The junior camps originally planned for June 10-12 and June 24-26 have been rescheduled for July 8-10 for students entering grades three through five and July 13-15 for students entering grades six to eight. Both are fundamental camps.
The volleyball portion will be taught from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day by head volleyball coach Alexa McCall and her players. Head basketball coach Jeff Thurman and his players will lead the basketball section from 1:30 to 4 p.m. each day.
The cost is $50 per sport or $70 to attend both sessions. The price includes a T-shirt. A $40 non-refundable deposit is required to ensure a spot in the camp.
Position camp
The volleyball position camp scheduled for July 8-10 has been cancelled.
Team camp
The volleyball team camp originally scheduled for June 22-23 has also been cancelled while the team camp scheduled for July 6-7 will proceed. The Team Camp is designed for high school teams. Three divisions are available: varsity, junior varsity and reserve/freshman. Teams will receive six pool-play games followed by a seeded tournament.
The cost is $40 per player, per session. The fees include a T-shirt. High school coaches can enter their teams by filling out the information in the brochures that were mailed to them or they can contact McCall for registration forms. T-shirts will be handed out at the camp.
The women’s basketball team camp originally scheduled for June 6 has been rescheduled for July 25. The high school varsity girls jamboree is a team camp set up in a tournament format in which each team will play a minimum of three games. The cost is $150 per team. More information is available from Thurman at thurmanj@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3756.
Registration forms are available through McCall at mccalla@mpcc.edu or through Thurman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.