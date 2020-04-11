No last shot at a state run: Hard offseason work won’t pay off for Irish track and field

This year was supposed to be the year Julie Slattery made it back to the state track and field meet.
The senior long jumper from St. Pat’s qualified for state her sophomore year, but narrowly missed out last season. After an offseason full of hard work and preparation, she was ready to make it back.
“I had such high expectations. I was going to work really hard,” Slattery said. “I went to a couple jump camps over the summer, and I expected to just work my butt off, jumping as much as I can throughout the year. And working to not only jump well, but to get my best jumps I’ve ever had.”
Slattery, along with the rest of the seniors on both the girls and boys track teams, won’t have another chance to qualify for the state meet after the Nebraska Schools Athletic Association announced the spring season would be canceled due to COVID-19.
“At first I think I was in denial and thinking, ‘You know, it’s not that big of a deal. It’s OK,’” Slattery said. “I kept thinking of the hopes I had for this season, what it could have possibly looked like going to state one more time. It really hit me at one point and I was disappointed.”
That state run resulted in a seventh-place finish with 27 points, and a good amount of those athletes would have been back this season.
Senior Kinsey Skillstad placed eighth in the discus, junior Rachel Heiss came in 11th in the pole vault, sophomore Katie Stienike finished fifth in the 800-meter run and sophomore Hayley Miles came in ninth in the 100-meter dash. The team was also returning runners in the 400-meter relay, the 1600-meter relay and the 3200-meter relay.
“Our goal as a track team is to get as many kids down (to state),” coach Nathan Stienike said. “We just want to go down and get medals, and I think we have the opportunity to have a few girls go down and accomplish that goal.”
One of the girls hoping to continue that goal was Skillstad. She said she tries to improve her discus throw every year by about six feet. Her goal for this year was to hit 120 feet.
“Last year, we sent a lot of people to state, and we were hoping we can do that again,” Skillstad. “We lost some talent, but we also had a lot of new talent. Every year, everybody improves.”
Charlie Gale was one of four athletes from the boys team to qualify for state. It was his second time qualifying, and although he didn’t get the outcome he wanted — a no mark — he said it was fun competing in that atmosphere.
“I was feeling pretty good. I had ended the year on a pretty high note,” Gale said. “I was looking forward to being able to vault this year and try to compete for a district title.”
Gale and fellow seniors Keegan Nitsch (tied for 19th-place in the high jump) and Keagan Faust (18th-place in the 110-meter hurdle) were expected to be important role players on the team this year, according to coach Brad Braithwait.
“(We were relying) heavily on our seniors from a leadership standpoint,” Braithwait said. “Good leaders coming back. So we were looking forward to those kids leading our track team.”
That’s no longer the case. With the season canceled, those seniors’ careers have come to an end and the chance to return to state one last time along with it.
While the news was upsetting, Gale said he expected it to happen sooner or later, which made things a little easier to handle once the decision to cancel was made.
“Every practice, every meet, I’ve been acting like it’s my last and I’ve been giving it my all,” Gale said. “So I guess when it finally was my last, I didn’t feel too bad because I hadn’t left anything on the track. So I guess it wasn’t too hard on me.”
