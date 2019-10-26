North Platte closes out season with hard-fought loss to Kearney

The Dawgs inched close to snapping an 11-year drought against Kearney on Friday.
Backed by a hard-nosed approach that stunned one of the state’s top defenses at times, North Platte ended their season hanging with the Class A No. 8 Bearcats in a 31-14 loss at Bauer Field.
"We know they’re a good football team, but we thought we could beat them," North Platte head coach Todd Rice said. "Unfortunately, we couldn’t get them off the field offensively, but give our guys credit because they never quit trying."
Despite opening the game with an 8-minute, 13-second drive that ended with a Dalton Caley touchdown pass from 11 yards out to Ryan Kaminski, the Dawgs (3-6) struggled slowing down Kearney’s high-powered offense.
The Bearcats (7-2) churned out 337 yards of total offense, which included a game-high 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Miko Maessner en route to scoring 28 unanswered points.
"Miko is a game-breaker," Rice said. "He made some plays on us early and it really set the tone for them offensively."
Given just over three minutes in the first quarter after North Platte’s 8-minute drive, the Bearcats turned to Maessner, a Princeton football commit, in equalizing the game by punctuating a 50-yard drive with a three-yard dive into the end zone.
In the second quarter, Kearney struck again by forcing a North Platte punt and punching in a 6-yard touchdown carry from Alex Kemp to take the lead, which they never allowed the Dawgs to take back.
North Platte finished the half with two crucial turnovers, which included an interception that Kearney parlayed into another Maessner touchdown carry from a yard out. The score solidified a 14-point lead over North Platte at halftime.
And Kearney would waste no time in the second half, turning to Maessner again, who burst past North Platte’s defense for a 55-yard touchdown run in the opening minute.
"Even after they (Kearney) scored initially to start the second half, I thought our offense went on to take over the rest of the third quarter," Rice said. "And then our defense rallied around it, which was a testament to the toughness of these guys to come back in that second half and keep playing."
The Dawgs forced two stops and two long drives that extended half of the third quarter and part of the fourth, snapping their scoring drought with 8:38 left in the game on a three-yard carry from Cody Wright.
Trailing 28-14 after their touchdown, the Dawgs gambled on recovering an onside kick against the Bearcats, which they initially did until a controversial decision by the referees to overturn the ruling helped Kearney retain possession.
The Bearcats drove down the field, shaving over 4-minutes off the game clock before drilling a 23-yard field goal that closed the door on a North Platte comeback.
The loss keeps the Dawgs out of the playoffs, a hard notion for Rice and the seniors to accept considering the circumstances.
"You can see the emotion out here, especially from our seniors," Rice said. "These guys are winners and they were one play away from the playoffs and two away from a winning season. Our motto this season was to ‘bring back the bite,’ and these guys have contributed a lot towards bringing that bite back."
Kearney (6-2) 7 14 7 3 — 31
North Platte (3-5) 7 0 0 7 — 14
N: Caley to Kaminski on a 11yrd pass (PAT is good)
K: Maessner on a 3yrd run (PAT is good)
K: Kemp on a 6yrd run (PAT is good)
K: Maessner on a 6yrd run (PAT is good)
K: Maessner on a 55yrd run (PAT is good)
N: Wright on a 3yrd run (PAT is good)
K: 23yrd field goal
