The North Platte Community College softball team has added two student-athletes to the 2020-21 recruiting class — Kyleigh Sullivan and Jenny Singer.
Kyleigh Sullivan joins the Knights out of Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas.
“After taking a year off, I started researching, and NPCC is my perfect fit,” Sullivan said. “I cannot wait to play the sport I love and become a Knight. I’m excited to make new friends and further my education to become a teacher and hopefully a coach.”
NPCC head softball coach Janelle Higgins said Sullivan will bring more depth to the pitching staff.
“After taking a year off from the game, she is hungry to be back on the field and ready to do a lot of work in the circle for us,” said Higgins.
Singer will join NPCC from Browness High School in Alberta, Canada. Singer competed for the Thunder Creek Titans traveling team.
“North Platte Community College will help me perform at my best ability,” Singer said. “I’m looking forward to advancing my play at a higher level, meeting new people and becoming more of a family with the new team. I’m excited to be coached from a different perspective and also have the chance to be coached at a college level.”
Higgins said Singer will add versatility to NPCC’s program. Singer is a pitcher and a first baseman.
“She will also add depth to our pitching staff and infield,” Higgins said. “I’m excited to have both of these young ladies joining our family and can’t wait to see what the team can do as a whole.”
