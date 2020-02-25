North Platte defeats Omaha Central 64-46 in district semifinal

As Rylee Kurth stepped to the free throw line with just under a minute remaining, North Platte’s student section — The Boneyard — serenaded her with a chant of, "I believe that we will win."
And they were right, as Kurth sank both foul shots to polish off a 64-46 North Platte win over Omaha Central in the A-7 District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday in North Platte.
The district No. 1-seeded Bulldogs (18-4) got 23 points and 11 rebounds from junior guard Gracie Haneborg and a game-high 26 points and six rebounds from freshman forward Carly Purdy. The win sets up a district final between the host Bulldogs and No. 2-seed Millard West (14-8) at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Millard West got 29 points from Honnah Leo in their 60-45 win over Elkhorn South Tuesday in Omaha.
North Platte head coach Tyson Hammond wants the same four-quarter effort and fight that his team showed Tuesday.
"I’m incredible proud of how they played. They didn’t back down, made adjustments and just kept going at them," Hammond said. "Omaha Central is a talented team. They’re very young and are still learning how to try and win. They’ve played a lot of games just like tonight, where the game is close and then they give up a run and teams pull away. We talked all week in preparation about finding their breaking point … and we were able to find it."
That was easier said than done, as the Eagles (9-14) started three players over 5-foot-10, including 6-foot-5 Ital Lopuyo and 6-foot-3 Nyanuar Pal. Lopuyo scored a team-high 16 for Central, but North Platte’s relentless defensive effort and active hands kept them from ever finding much of an offensive rhythm.
After a 10-10 tie to end the first quarter, the first turning point of the game came in the final two minutes of the first quarter.
With the score knotted at 18-18, North Platte used its defense to create offense, leading to a 9-0 run. The spurt started when Haneborg zipped a pass to Purdy who finished through contact. After a missed free throw by Purdy, Haneborg stole the ball and finished with a layup. On Central’s ensuing possession, again Haneborg swiped the ball and again found Purdy, who this time completed the conventional 3-point play. Callie Haneborg then got in on the act, stealing the ball near midcourt and finding her cousin Gracie Haneborg who finished at the rim for a 9-0 run and a 27-18 lead with under a minute before halftime. However, Central scored the final three points of the half, cutting North Platte’s lead to 27-21 at the break.
"Gracie is relentless," Hammond said. "She finds ways to score, but she’s also finding ways to get other people shots."
The two teams played a pretty even third quarter and the Bulldogs took a 44-37 lead into the fourth.
With Central switching defensive tactics, the Bulldog offense made adjustments of their own. Bulldog forward Abby Orr netted eight points, while also finding Purdy down low on multiple occasions in the second half. Purdy scored 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to help North Platte outscore Central 20-9 in the final eight minutes to seal the victory.
"I thought Abby did a great job of feeding Carly in the second half," Hammond said. "When (Omaha Central) switched to a triangle-and-two (defense), I thought we did a really good job of finding some different action that they had a hard time guarding. Carly does a good job of finding open spaces in the defense where people can get her the ball, and does a nice job finishing."
Thursday’s winner gets an automatic bid to the state tournament in Lincoln, while the loser isn’t automaticaaly eliminated as Class A’s eight-team field is made up of seven district winners and one wild card team.
"We’ll have to get to the film tonight and take a little better look at (Millard West), but a lot of it is going to come down to taking care of the things we can control like our defensive energy and intensity, and keeping the game at a pace we like," Hammond said. "Offensively, hopefully we shoot it a little better than we did tonight."
Omaha Cent. (9-15) 10 11 16 9 — 46
North Platte (18-4) 10 17 17 20 — 64
O: Ital Lopuyo 16, Aaniya Webb 12, Claire Williams 9, Aniah Wayne 4, Nyanuar Pal 2, ShyAnne Mayhue 2, Alahna Davis 1.
N: Carly Purdy 26, Gracie Haneborg 23, Abby Orr 8, Rylee Kurth 4, Callie Haneborg 3.
