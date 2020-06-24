North Platte first basemen works on flexibility to improve at position

Jeremiah Seamann always finds time to stretch throughout the season. As the North Platte FNBO Nationals’ first baseman, it’s kind of hard not to.
Flexibility comes with the job. Sometimes, that throw to first comes in a bit too high and Seamann will have to jump for it. Other times, the throw comes in a little short and he will have to make a guess on where to place his gloves.
At times, the throw is both low and off target. That’s where the stretching comes in handy. Seamann will get down into a split and make a grab for the ball.
“I’ve pretty much got to the point where I can do the full split,” Seamann said. “It just helps to make it that split-second so you can make the out.”
That skill is an added bonus for Seamann’s resume as the starting first baseman. He’s always looking to improve, and it has helped both him and the team see success early on in the season. The Nationals are out to a 6-0 start to the year.
“Everything’s been rolling pretty well,” Seamann said. “Our hitting has been very good, which is awesome. Our fielding has been pretty on point. There hasn’t been much that I haven’t liked.”
One of the things Seamann said he has been working on is catching low-thrown balls at first base. He said it can be tough to figure out where some of them are going to bounce to.
“It’s tough to read a ball off the ground,” he said. “So you just got to work at that a lot, get comfortable and not be afraid of the ball. That’s the hardest part about first base.”
That work seems to be working for Seamann. He has been a steady player at first base this season, as throws usually don’t get by him as much.
At the plate, he provides when needed. In the first game of North Platte’s doubleheader against Fort Morgan (Colo.) on Sunday, Seamann had a 2-RBI single in the first inning to help his team get out to an early lead. Seamann also had a 2-hit game with an RBI against Alliance on Thursday.
“It’s always nice to get a head start on a game, to jump out quick,” he said. “Make sure the other team knows you’re out there to play. It feels nice, we’ve been preparing all year and we came out strong.”
The Fort Morgan doubleheader also presented the team with a unique position to play every player on the roster. Seamann was substituted out for Will Coe, who had pitched earlier in the game.
Seamann said he was excited to see not just Coe get the chance to play at first, but all his teammates get their chance to shine.
“Me and Will have been practicing a lot together,” Seamann said. “He’s been at first base most of the practices, just working. He’s been working really hard and I’m impressed.”
Even with the team’s early success, Seamann knows North Platte can’t take things likely. He said everyone was really happy about the 6-0 start, but the team was ready for business as usual come practice on Monday.
“We’re focusing on Grand Island on Wednesday and just trying to work as hard as possible to get there,” he said.
