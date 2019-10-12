North Platte football beats Lincoln North Star 36-28 for 2nd straight win

LINCOLN — With Lincoln North Star just 7 yards and a two-point conversion away from wiping out a 22-point deficit in the final six minutes at Seacrest Field Friday, North Platte had seen this story unfold before.
But this time, the Bulldogs survived with a different ending.
It appeared that the Navigators’ Matthew Kopplin had caught a low DJ McGarvie pass in the front corner of the end zone on fourth down with nine seconds left, but the officials ruled the ball hit the turf during the process of the catch.
The incomplete call secured North Platte’s 36-28 victory, the Bulldogs’ second straight after an 0-5 start.
Two weeks ago, North Platte had a 14-point lead on Southwest in the final period at Seacrest Field before the Silver Hawks rallied for a 41-34 overtime victory. In Week 3, North Platte led Fremont 20-3, only to lose 24-20.
"We’ve had a lot of bad breaks this season, so it was good to finally win a game like that," said North Platte coach Todd Rice, whose team’s triple-option running game produced 330 yards, led by Blake Vaughn’s 113 and two touchdowns, and 79 from Cody Wright and three TDs.
"I thought we did a lot of good things offensively. We just didn’t make some plays in the fourth quarter that would’ve made it a little easier on us."
Trailing 36-14, McGarvie found Duane Thomas for a 20-yard TD pass to cut the margin to 15 with 5:59 left in the game. North Star coach Tony Kobza said Thomas, a senior move-in from Chicago earlier this fall, was declared eligible by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Monday.
McGarvie finished 22 of 50 through the air for 206 yards and rushed for another 141 — not bad considering the junior was knocked out of the Lincoln East game last Thursday with a concussion.
North Star’s Jace Elliott, a sophomore wide receiver who caught 13 passes for 128 yards, recovered the ensuing onside kick. The Gators got as close as the Bulldog 12 before North Platte’s Elliott Purdy intercepted a pass to end the threat with 4:18 left.
North Platte got the ball out to midfield before a pair of holding penalties forced a punt, which Thomas returned 25 yards to the Bulldog 42.
Five plays later, McGarvie scored on a 3-yard keeper to produce the final score with 1:02 left.
Once again, North Platte let the onside kick get loose, and after a scramble for it, Elliott corralled it at the North Platte 33. Three straight runs of 21, 3 and 2 yards by McGarvie got it to the 7. Incomplete passes on the next two plays turned the ball over to North Platte with nine seconds left.
"I loved our effort and our energy at the end, but if we convert some opportunities we had earlier, we wouldn’t have been in that situation to begin with," said Kobza, whose team fell to 1-6. "North Platte is a tough, physical team to play on a cold night. We gave up the edge a couple times, but overall, I thought we held up defensively."
North Star converted a fumble recovery by Trenton Defruiter off a botched Bulldog handoff at the North Platte 21, and Sheldon Isom scored six plays later on a 1-yard run less than two minutes into the game. An 8-yard fourth down run by McGarvie set up Isom’s run on the next play.
North Platte controlled the rest of the half with its triple-option running game that produced 165 yards on the ground in the first 24 minutes. The Bulldogs answered North Star’s TD with a 68-yard, 10-play march, which Vaughn capped with a 9-yard run.
After the Bulldogs’ Jordan MacMillan recovered a Gator fumble at the North Star 45, North Platte took the lead to stay, 14-7, on an 11-yard TD run by Wright. He later added a 34-yard scoring burst right up the middle with 5:36 left in the first half to make it 20-7 at intermission.
North Star had two second-quarter drives that penetrated the North Platte 30 stall out — both on downs at the 25 and 27, respectively. North Platte’s Calden Broman intercepted a Navigator pass at the Bulldog 5 with 56 seconds left in the half to stymie another threat.
The Gators took their opening possession of the second half 79 yards in 14 plays with McGarvie either rushing or passing for all of them. He threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Elliott to cut the deficit to 20-14 midway through the third quarter.
It didn’t stay that way very long. On the Bulldogs’ first play after the score, Vaughn took an option pitch around the left side 63 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14. North Platte scored on its next possession as well on Wright’s third TD run of 6 yards to push the margin to 22.
North Platte 14 6 16 0 6 — 36
North Star 7 0 7 14 8 — 28
NS: Isom 1 run (Hernandez kick)
NP: Vaughn 9 run (kick failed)
NP: Wright 11 run (Ruffin run)
NP: Wright 34 run (kick failed)
NS: Elliott 11 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)
NP: Vaughn 63 run (Ruffin run)
NP: Wright 6 run (Vaughn run)
NS: Thomas 20 pass from McGarvie (Hernandez kick)
NS: McGarvie 3 run (Hernandez kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: North Platte Vaughn 8-113, Ruffin 9-77, Wright 15-79, Caley 11-36. North Star McGarvie 23-141, Reed 3-18, Kopplin 3-16.
Passing: North Platte Caley 2-3-0, 60. North Star, McGarvie 22-50-2, 206.
Receiving: North Platte Dike 1-31, Kaminski 1-29. North Star Elliott 13-128, Kopplin 2-23, Coffey 2-26, Thomas 1-20, Bruegman 1-14.
