North Platte girls basketball wins GNAC Tournament

COLUMBUS — Top-seeded North Platte completed a three-game sweep to win the Greater Nebraska Athletic Association Tournament on Saturday at Columbus High School.
The Lady Bulldogs (10-2) defeated Scottsbluff 64-54 in the title game after beating Hastings 47-33 in the first round on Thursday and McCook 65-37 on Friday.
Unofficially, Bulldogs freshman Carly Purdy had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Gracie Haneborg added 13 points and Abby Orr had 10 points, six rebounds and eight blocks.
North Platte is back in action on Friday when they host Columbus.
BOYS
North Platte 60,
Gering 53
COLUMBUS — The North Platte boys were also victorious on Saturday, defeating Gering 60-53 in a consolation game.
Unofficially, Kade Mohr led North Platte (3-9) offensively with 10 points, Steven Garcia had nine and Ryan Kaminski added eight.
The Bulldogs host Columbus
on Friday.
