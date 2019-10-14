North Platte girls golf in 2nd after first round of Class A state tourney

After one round at Norfolk Country Club, the Class A Girls Golf Championship has a familiar look at the top of the team standings.
In first, last year’s state champions Lincoln Southwest. In second, the 2018 Class A runner-up North Platte Bulldogs.
The Silver Hawks fired a first-day team total of 325, while the Bulldogs sit eight strokes back at 333 with one round left to play on Tuesday.
"We had a solid team effort today," North Platte head coach Matt Kaminski said. "You have to get some breaks on this course. It didn’t seem like we got many today and that happens in golf."
Individually, more familiarity.
Returning state champ Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside is in line to repeat after shooting an even-par 72, after being under par most of the day.
Hanna double-bogeyed her next-to-last hole, the par-4 eighth, as she went from bunker to bunker.
Behind Hannah in a tie for second are Sydney Taake of Papillion-La Vista and Brynn Sundquist, who both shot rounds of 4-over 76.
North Platte freshman Karsen
Morrison is tied for fifth with a 7-over 79 and Bulldog junior Baylee Steele is tied for seventh with an 80. Senior Maggie Lashley and junior Maya Lashley are tied for 19th after shooting identical scores of 87 and freshman Abbigail Jones is tied for 46th with a 97.
"We grinded out some scores, especially Baylee and Karsen. They both feel they can play much better," Kaminski said. "I thought the Lashley sisters played great. They had a good rhythm and mentality most of the day, which is what the team needs from them. That was huge for us."
Tuesday’s second and final round is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., and as is often the case weather could be a factor. That aside, the Bulldogs are locked-in on the task at hand, according to Kaminski.
"The girls know exactly where they stand and are plenty motivated," he said. "(Lincoln) Southwest is a talented team and will be a challenge to catch. We have a ton of respect for them. With the high winds being such a factor (Tuesday), anything can happen. We have to play with patience and not
get frustrated."
Class A
Team results
1, Lincoln Southwest, 325. 2, North Platte, 333. 3, Millard North, 337. 4, Papillion-La Vista, 345. 5, Lincoln Pius X, 347. 6, Omaha Westside, 354. 7, Kearney, 369. 8, Grand Island, 372. 9, Elkhorn South, 373. 10, Omaha Marian, 377. 11, Lincoln Southeast, 388. 12, Lincoln East, 389.
Individual results
Top 15
1, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 72. T2, Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 76. T2, Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln Southwest, 76. 4, Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 77. T5, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 79. T5, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 79. T7, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 80. T7, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 80. T9, Erica Lee, Omaha Burke, 81. T9, Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 81. 11, Lauren Carr, Lincoln Pius X, 82. T12, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn, 83. T12, Jazmine Taylor, Millard North, 83. 14, Ansley Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 84. 15, Ava Matthies, Omaha Marian, 85.
Area results
North Platte — Karsen Morrison, 79. Baylee Steele, 80. Maggie Lashley, 87. Maya Lashley, 87. Abbigail Jones, 97.
