North Platte girls golf shoots 313 to win invite, best school scoring mark they set on Tuesday

The Lady Bulldogs golf team continued its rewrite the North Platte record books on Friday.
On Tuesday, North Platte finished third and shot a 329 against some of the top schools in the state at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout. That performance broke a 17-year-old record for lowest team score, which had previously been 333.
On Friday, the Bulldogs smashed that.
As host of the North Platte Invite at River’s Edge Golf Club, the Bulldogs shot a 313 — defeating second-place Ogallala by 44 strokes.
North Platte freshman Karsen Morrison won the tourney with a 72, followed closely by junior Baylee Steele who fired a 73. Junior Maya Lashley shot an 81 and finished fourth and senior Maggie Lashley shot a an 87 to finish seventh for the North Platte Blue squad.
Three-time defending Class C champions Ogallala shot a team score of 357 for second and Sidney turned in a 357 for third. Ogallala was led by Harley Hiltibrand, who shot an 80 and finished third individually.
Team results
1, North Platte Blue, 313. 2, Ogallala, 357. 3, Sidney, 408. 4, Millard West, 412. 5, North Platte Gold, 425. 6, Cozad, 463. 7, Gothenburg, 483. 8, McCook, 487. 9, Lexington, 513.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Karsen Morrison, NP Blue, 72. 2, Baylee Steele, NP Blue, 73. 3, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 80. 4, Maya Lashley, NP Blue, 81. 5, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 83. 6, Kaylee Wach, Ogallala, 85. 7, Maggie Lashley, NP Blue. 8, Hailey Reavis, Millard West, 92. 9, Dani Nolde, Ogallala, 95. 10, Maddie Ketcham, Ogallala, 97. 11, Ashlee Ringleman, Sidney, 98. 12, McKenzie Moore, 98. 13, Maddy Kolar, Millard West, 99. 14, Abbie Jones, NP Gold, 101. 15, Maddie MaCabe, NP Gold, 103.
Area team results
North Platte Blue — Baylee Steele, 73. Karsen Morrison, 72. Maya Lashley, 81. Maggie Lashley, 87. Haley Jackson, 121.
Ogallala — Harley Hiltibrand, 80. Kaylee Wach, 85. Dani Nolde, 95. Jessica Folchert, 108. Maddie Ketcham, 97.
North Platte Gold — Abbie Jones, 101. Kaylee Carlson, 105. Maddie MaCabe, 103. Lauren Brott, 116. Jules Serrano, 123.
Cozad — Lynzi Becker, 83. Ayden Ourada, 110. Sydney Howerter, 137. Karissa Jackson, 133.
Gothenburg — Annicia Harm, 110. Maggie Aden, 118. Hanna Schaben, 125. Savannah Peterson, 137. MacKenzie Bogus, 130.
McCook — Kaylie Puckett, 108. Hannah Golti, 118. Chayse Friehe, 119. Rylie Balderston, 142.
Lexington — Zoey Salem, 111, Maritta Clamo, 138. Abbie Owens, 138. O’Brisia Amos, 126.
