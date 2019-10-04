North Platte girls golf wins GNAC

SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte won the GNAC Golf Tourney, and Baylee Steele won the individual championship, while Karsen Morrison was runner-up on Friday.
"We had a couple of opening tournaments in Lincoln that we got third in. We competed really, really well. The girls slowly started to improve and we won quite a few invites this year in different kinds of ways. We’ve had different people step up, and that’s good to see," North Platte head coach Matt Kaminski said. "Baylee is a great leader, great character and is passionate and determined. She’s just very reliable and very confident player."
Steele credited her mental approach to her success.
"I think I was able to stay mentally focused," she said. "I was just able to control my bad shots and be able to fight back. On my first hole, I almost hit one for a lost ball, but then I found it in a tree and had to take an unplayable. I ended up making it up and fighting for par. When I hit a bad shot, I was able to fight back usually like I want to be able to."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.