After starting the season with six straight games outside of North Platte, the Bulldogs boys and girls basketball teams finally had their home opener on Saturday against Lexington.
The North Platte girls rolled to a 69-39 victory, while Lexington defeated the Bulldogs in the boys game 49-34.
GIRLS
North Platte 69,
Lexington 39
North Platte (6-1) shot 55% from the field in the first half and cruised to a 69-39 victory over Lexington (0-8).
Gracie Haneborg scored eight of the Lady Bulldogs’ first 10 points, helping North Platte build a 20-5 lead.
The early hole was too much to overcome for Lexington, which only dressed seven players and is still searching for its first win of the season.
"Our goal was to come out in the first three or four minutes and put a lot of doubt in (Lexington’s) mind," North Platte head coach Tyson Hammond said. "It’s tough for them, because they have some girls hurt and sick. We wanted to make sure we didn’t let them hang around, because when you do you never know what will happen."
North Platte never let up, taking a 38-21 lead at halftime and a 58-28 lead after the third before cruising home for their second largest margin of victory this season.
Freshman Carly Purdy had 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks, Callie Haneborg had 19 points and was 5-of-5 from 3-point range, Gracie Haneborg finished with 17 points and six rebounds and Abby Orr added three points, six rebounds and five blocks.
Saturday marked the fifth time in seven games the Lady Bulldogs held their opponents in the 30s. North Platte now heads into Christmas break winners of four straight, and Hammond is encouraged with his teams’ progress.
"We’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we were at this time last year in terms of our understanding of how to play the game," Hammond said. "I didn’t think we thought the game very well to start the year. In out last four (games), I thought we’ve done a better job of understanding what we’re doing while making sure we get good
looks offensively."
North Platte is back in action on Dec. 27 at the Platteview Holiday Tournament.
Lexington (0-8) 7 14 7 11 — 39
North Platte (6-1) 20 18 20 11 — 69
L: Sarah Treffer 18, Klair Fagot 9, Kalli Sutton 5, Amaya Stewart 4, Jacqueline Ostrom 3.
N: Carly Purdy 20, Callie Haneborg 19, Gracie Haneborg 17, Jaycee Hipwell 4, Rylee Kurth 3, Sedina Hayes 3, Abby Orr 3.
BOYS
Lexington 49,
North Platte 34
Class B No. 9 Lexington (6-1) held North Platte (2-5) to its second lowest offensive output of the season en route to a 49-34 victory.
The Minutemen also held North Platte’s leading scorer Steven Garcia (15.4 points per game entering Saturday) scoreless.
For the Bulldogs, Aiden Mann, Ryan Kaminski, Finn Lucas, Derrek Ramos and Kade Mohr all had six points, and River Johnston
added four.
Dylan Richman scored a game-high 14 points for Lexington, Nick Saiz had 13, Dau Mach had 10, Christian Dominguez had seven and Kaleb Carpenter added five.
North Platte is back in action on Dec. 27 at the Platteview Holiday Tournament.
Lexington (6-1) 11 14 14 10 — 49
North Platte (2-5) 7 10 9 8 — 34
L: Dylan Richman 14, Nick Saiz 13, Dau Mach 10, Christian Dominguez 7, Kaleb Carpenter 5.
N: Aiden Mann 6, Ryan Kaminski 6, Finn Lucas 6, Derrek Ramos 6, Kade Mohr 6, River Johnston 4.
