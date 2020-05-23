North Platte junior softball player Abby Orr verbally commits to Tennessee-Chattanooga

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG ARE AFFECTING LOCATIONS MAINLY ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 83 THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY CAN CHANGE RAPIDLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES AND CAN BE LOWER THAN ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE BY 9 AM CDT. REMEMBER TO SLOW DOWN, ALLOW EXTRA SPACE AHEAD OF YOU, AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS.