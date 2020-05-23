North Platte junior softball player Abby Orr verbally commits to Tennessee-Chattanooga

Abby Orr still remembers the advice coaches at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga gave to her.
“Just keep working on what you’ve been doing,” Orr reminisced.
She has been working hard her entire softball career to get to where she is now. As a sophomore, she was named the 2018 Telegraph’s Softball Player of the Year after posting a .477 batting average with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 48 runs scored.
It was only a matter of time before that hard work paid off. And that payoff came in the form of a scholarship offer. UTC, a Division I program, wanted Orr to come play the sport she loves for them.
“It means so much to me because softball has always been my favorite sport,” Orr said. “I’m so passionate about it. Being able to play in front of family that doesn’t really get to see me because of how far away we live, it just means so much that I get to be able to do that and even get to play at the next level.”
It all started with a phone call at the beginning of September from the coaches at UTC. That call had little to do with softball in general. They wanted to use the time to get to know Orr and find out what she does outside of softball.
They did, though, mention a camp they were holding in October. Orr and the coaches even set up an unofficial visit around the same time she would be attending the camp.
“I just really like the feel down at UTC,” she said. “It made me feel like I was at home. Like a home away from home in a way.”
Orr said she had talked to head coach Frank Reed and assistant coach Scottie Kilgore recently about when to schedule an official visit to campus. There were some minor complications that made it a little difficult to pull off.
The high school softball season is in the fall, while the college season is in spring. They would have to find a time that doesn’t conflict with Orr’s season.
“I’ve done Zoom calls with them, and they’ve been talking about (doing) this after I sign in November,” Orr said.
She has one more season to play through before she can sign on to play at UTC. Orr said her goal for the final season is to make more memories and make sure she continues to improve.
“Probably with quicker feet,” Orr said when asked what she wants to work on this season. “I’ve always had a little bit of a struggle with slower feet, but just making sure I’m quick with that. And being a lot patient in the batter’s box.”
She has been spending a lot of time training, both on her own and through personal training with Justin Janas.
“(I’m making sure) I’m listening to what he has to say,” Orr said. “Maybe write down a journal. That’s what he’s been trying to get me to do is to write things down in a journal so I can look back at what I need to improve on.”
Janas praised Orr on the amount of work she put into getting better, and said her verbal commitment to UTC was something she should be proud of.
“She put a lot of hard work into that, and we spent a lot of countless hours,” he said. “That’s a pretty big deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.