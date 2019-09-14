North Platte MMA fighter Ryan MacDonald fights in second UFC bout tonight

North Platte’s Ryan "Main Event" MacDonald will make his second voyage into the UFC octagon tonight at UFC Fight Night 158: Vancouver.
MacDonald is 10-1 as a professional, with his lone loss coming in his UFC debut against Chris Gutierrez on March 23 at UFC Fight Night 148 in Nashville, Tennessee. Gutierrez won via unanimous decision with the judges scoring the fight 30–27, 30–27, 30–27.
Tonight, MacDonald takes on Louis "Da Last Samurai" Smolka in a bantamweight bout. The Hawaii native is an MMA veteran with 21 pro fights on his résumé.
The fight will stream on ESPN+ with the undercard slate scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Listed below is a tale of the tape for the MacDonald/Smolka fight:
Louis Smolka vs. Ryan MacDonald
15-6 record 10-1
28 age 26
5-8 height 5-9
135 weight 135
68.5 reach 71
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.