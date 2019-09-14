North Platte MMA fighter Ryan MacDonald fights in second UFC bout tonight

North Platte’s Ryan "Main Event" MacDonald fights Louis Smolka tonight at UFC Fight Night 158 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

North Platte’s Ryan "Main Event" MacDonald will make his second voyage into the UFC octagon tonight at UFC Fight Night 158: Vancouver.

MacDonald is 10-1 as a professional, with his lone loss coming in his UFC debut against Chris Gutierrez on March 23 at UFC Fight Night 148 in Nashville, Tennessee. Gutierrez won via unanimous decision with the judges scoring the fight 30–27, 30–27, 30–27.

Tonight, MacDonald takes on Louis "Da Last Samurai" Smolka in a bantamweight bout. The Hawaii native is an MMA veteran with 21 pro fights on his résumé.

The fight will stream on ESPN+ with the undercard slate scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Listed below is a tale of the tape for the MacDonald/Smolka fight:

 

Louis Smolka vs. Ryan MacDonald

15-6 record 10-1

28 age 26

5-8 height 5-9

135 weight 135

                                             68.5 reach 71

