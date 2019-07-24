North Platte MMA fighter set to take on Louis Smolka at UFC event in Vancouver

The "Main Event" is headed north of the border.
On Wednesday, North Platte MMA fighter Ryan "Main Event" MacDonald confirmed to the Telegraph that he’s signed for a bantamweight bout against Louis "Da Last Samurai" Smolka at UFC’s Sept. 14 Fight Night event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
MacDonald enters with a 10-1 professional record, with the lone loss coming in his last fight when he dropped a unanimous decision to Chris Gutierrez in March. That fight also marked MacDoanld’s UFC debut, a fight he took on short notice after one of the fighters dropped out due to injury. Now, MacDonald believes his maiden voyage at UFC Nashville leaves him better prepared for his upcoming bout.
"A lot of it comes down to composure," MacDonald said. "(In Nashville) I was just trying to take everything in and enjoy it. When they announced my name it was really cool and maybe I was enjoying it a little too much. Now I know what to expect and just have to focus on tendencies and not lose focus."
The Gutierrez fight also left MacDonald with a shin injury that he’s been working through ever since.
"I found out about the fight about two weeks ago, but didn’t know how my shin would be. But, I recently got the OK from the doctor, so I’m ready to go," MacDonald said. "I’m still a little leery about throwing (my shin) hard, but it’s just one of those things that’s mental right now."
Smolka, who fights out of Kapolei, Hawaii and has competed as a flyweight as well, is 15-6 as a pro
according to mmafighting.com. He too is coming off of defeat after losing via first-round submission by Matt Schnell in March.
"(Smolka) is a guy who’s moved up a weight class, has a ton of experience and has been around the game,"
MacDonald said.
MacDonald and several fighters who train with him at his North Platte gym, 691 on 1 MMA and Fitness, are training a little different this time around. The group is heading to Arizona on Aug. 1 and will stop in at several big-name MMA fighters’ gyms to train.
"Me and three of the fighters I train with are going down there and are going to hit some big gyms like Henry Cejudo and Jon Jones," MacDonald said. "We’re taking time off work and really taking this seriously. I’m looking forward to it."
If interested in sponsoring MacDonald, he can be reached through social media or by phone at 308-520-2892.