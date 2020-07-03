North Platte swept a doubleheader against Broken Bow on Friday, giving up just three runs in two games. North Platte scored one in the fourth inning to earn a 2-1 victory in the opener, while a four-run fifth inning the night cap secured a 5-2 win.
North Platte 2, Broken Bow 1
Bryce Butterfield scored the go-ahead run on a groundout in the fourth as the FNBO Nationals topped Broken Bow 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.
Cody Wright earned the win for the Nationals in relief. He pitched 2ª innings, giving up no hits and striking out one. Tyler Tobey started the game for North Platte, giving up one run on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Blake Denson took the loss for Broken Bow, giving up both runs, one earned, on three hits with a pair of strikeouts.
In the fourth, Butterfield reached on an error, advanced to second when Cole Wright got hit by a pitch and reached third on a passed ball, setting up the winning run.
Jaylan Ruffin was hit by a pitch in the Nationals’ first at bat, and came around to score on a single by Tyler Tobey two batters later to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead.
Broken Bow’s lone run came in the third inning when Clay Brandon scored on a Sawyer Bumgarner single. Trying to give Broken Bow a lead, Denson rounded third on the play but was cut down at home.
Caden Holm also threatened to take the lead for Broken Bow in the top of the fourth, being cut down at home on a Austin Harvey single after reaching on a single and stealing second.
The only other Broken Bow threat came in the fifth inning, when Carter Johnson reached third before Coy Johnson popped out to short to end the frame.
North Platte 5, Broken Bow 2
After Broken Bow took its first lead of the day with a pair of runs in the fifth inning, the Nationals plated four in the bottom half of the frame to secure a 5-2 victory.
The rally started with Carter Kelley scoring on a sacrifice fly by Trey Barker. A single by Gus Kreber scored Jaylan Ruffin four batters later and a Bryce Butterfield double brought home Kreber and Cody Wright.
Kreber scored the Nationals opening run on a Jeremiah Seamann single to give North Platte a 1-0 lead. He reached base after getting hit with a pitch.
Broken Bow took a 2-1 lead — its only lead of the day — with Clay Brandon scoring on a Blake Denson double and Denson scoring on a sacrifice fly by Caden Holm.
Will Coe earned the win in relief for North Platte. He pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four. He took the mound in the third inning in relief of Nationals starter Carter Johnson
Broken Bow’s Carter Johnson took the loss, coming on in relief for Brandon, who went three innings giving up one run on one hit with two strikeouts.
