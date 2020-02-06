North Platte powerlifters compete at all-class meet

North Platte High School had 10 athletes compete in the all-class Nebraska RAW High School Powerlifting meet on Saturday at Creighton Prep High School in Omaha.
The event included 230 participants competing by weight class in bench press, squat and deadlift. Athletes are given three attempts to lifts as much weight as they can in each lift. The best attempt at each lift is then added together to figure the athlete’s total pounds lifted. Competitors earn individual medals and team points based off total pounds lifted.
"It is exciting to see the continued strength gains that athletes are making in our program," North Platte football coach Todd Rice said. "We had a number of athletes break personal records for their best attempts. A huge benefit to attending these meets is the opportunity to compete in an event and to also see the strength level of other athletes. I really appreciate the parental and administrative support to allow us to attend this meet."
Listed below are the five Bulldogs lifters that placed in the top five overall in their respective weight classes. Along with these five, David Rinke, Will Kramer, Tanner Brittenham, Peyton Dimmit, Zach Alexander and Jackson Carter also participated for North Platte.
Name, weight class, squat, bench, deadlift, total pounds, place
Matt Musselman, 242, 440, 240, 405, 1,085, 4th
Nicholas Spradlin, 275, 365, 245, 495, 1,105, 5th
Austin Junker, 275, 365, 265, 495, 1125, 3rd
Dalton Lunkwitz, heavyweight, 415, 275, 475, 1165, 5th
