North Platte's Elliott Purdy verbally commits to Nebraska track and field

North Platte senior Elliott Purdy announced his commitment to the University of Nebraska track and field program on Thursday.
Purdy made his intentions known with the following Twitter post:
"First I’d like to thank God for blessing me with all He has provided for me. I’d also like to thank my parents for always pushing me to my full potential and my sisters for always being there to root me on! Thank you to my coaches, Coach Miller and Coach Rice, who’ve taught me so much through the years. Lastly, I’d like to thank the rest of my family for always supporting me no matter what. Through the last few months I’ve had a lot of big decisions to make. After talking with my family, friends, and coaches I’ve decided to hang up the football cleats and continue my track and field career. This is something at which I feel I can pursue and excel. With that said I am 100% committed to the University of Nebraska T&F! GBR!"
As a junior at the 2019 state meet in Omaha, the Bulldog thrower finished third in Class A in the shot put with a throw of 56 feet, 4 inches and second in discus with toss of 177 feet, 7 inches.
Purdy was also a vital part of the North Platte football team, leading the Bulldogs this season in tackles with 88.
Purdy is the first Bulldog to commit to Nebraska track and field since Wyatt McGuire who is now a senior for the Huskers track and field team and cross country squad.
