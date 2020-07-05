Todd Rice and the coaching staff at North Platte High School always had a two-week period penciled in to run summer football camps this year. There was some doubt if those dates would work, as COVID-19 ended spring sports abruptly and pushed into the start of the summer.
When the NSAA announced that high school summer activities can go ahead as planned, Rice went ahead with those camps.
“It’s kind of been a combination of listening to what the NSAA is proposing and allowing with guidelines and following the guidance of (athletic director Jordan) Cudney,” Rice said. “And then our high school staff has been tremendous with coaches working with each other. I think we do a great job with allowing our kids to be multi-sport athletes.”
North Platte High School will hold a series of three camps this year. The first is a two-week period for high school athletes, then two-day camps for both middle schoolers and youth camps for children in third-sixth grades.
The high school camp will take place on the weekdays from July 13 to 24. The first two days of the camp will be the longests, with the July 13 session going from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the July 14 session running 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will cost $60 to attend and athletes will get a T-shirt if they register by Friday.
Rice said that’s so the athletes can benefit from having a guest coach, Rick Stewart, in attendance. Stewart is a former championship winning coach who is now national consultant for high school coaching and a published author.
“We just bring the kids in at different times and he’s going to work with them by position group,” Rice said. “And so we’ll be working the base fundamental drills at each position.”
He will be there for the first two days. After that, the camp will only go from 7:30-9:30 a.m. All athletes should wear athletic shorts, t-shirts and either cleats or tennis shoes. They should also bring their own water bottle.
The middle school camp will be from July 15-16 from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $30. The youth camps will be from July 22-23 also from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $30.
July 10 is the last day to register online, but late registration forms can be turned in on the first day of camp. Rice said to contact him at trice@nppsd.org if anyone has any further questions.
“A lot of it is the excitement of getting on the field turf at the high school,” Rice said. “A lot of our high school athletes come out and help with those camps. It’s a chance to show what Bulldog football is about.”
