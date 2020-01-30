In what has become an annual celebration of the North Platte swim/dive team, the Bulldogs put on a show, sweeping McCook on Thursday.
The Bulldogs boys topped the Bison in team score 93-55, while the girls won 99-59.
In diving, North Platte junior Jonathan Brouillette won the boys competition with 435.35 points, while McCook’s Erik Graff was second with 330.
In the girls diving competition, North Platte claimed three out of the top four spots, led by first-place finisher Natlie Miller with 305 points. In second was Bulldog Emily Hendren (282.40 points) followed by McCook’s Shayann Parlier (273.30) and North Platte’s Ali Crow (251.90) in fourth.
The eight North Platte seniors were honored at intermission during the swimming portion of the event.
Thursday’s times don’t officially count toward state qualification due to the depth of the pool at the North Platte Recreation Complex. Because the depth does not meet NSAA requirements, swimmers cannot perform diving starts.
North Platte next competes on Feb. 7 at the Hastings Double Dual.
This year’s NSAA State Swimming/Diving Meet begins Feb. 27 with diving, followed by swimming prelims on Feb. 28 and the swimming championship finals on Feb. 29. All three sessions are at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The swimming championship finals will be televised on NET. Last year, North Platte had 17 swimmers and divers qualify for the state meet.
Boys team results
North Platte 93, McCook 55
Boys individual results
(Top 5)
200 medley relay — 1, NP, 2:01.15, Chase Leibhart, Kris Kautz, Ethan Mercer, Caleb Tegtmeier. 2, MC, 2:04.57, Timothy Renner, Erik Graff, Payton Rambali, Ethan Spencer. 3, MC, 2:37.60, Anthony Campos-Doung, Ethan Graff, Caleb Wilkinson, Owen Smith
200 yard free — 1, Christian Short, NP, 2:18.14. 2, Ethan Spencer, MC, 2:19.64. 3, Caedmon Hoaglund, NP, 2:32.09. 4, Owen Smith, MC, 2:45.57.
200 yard IM — Caleb Tegtmeier, NP, 2:35.67. 2, Timothy Renner, MC, 2:41.55.
50 yard free — 1, Ethan Mercer, NP, 25.89. 2, Carter Lukas, NP, 27.96. 3, Kris Kautz, NP, 28.28. 4, Krake Burnswick, MC, 28.96. 5, Peyton Rambali, MC, 30.45.
1 meter diving — 1, Jonathan Brouillette, NP, 435.35. 2, Erik Graff, MC, 330.00. 3, Ethan Graff, MC, 259.10. 4, Drake Brunswick, MC, 235.20
100 yard fly — 1, Ethan Mercer, NP, 1:04.50. 2, Ethan Spencer, MC, 1:19.70.
100 yard free — 1, Chase Leibhart, NP, 58.57. 2, Erik Graff, MC, 1:02.29. 3, Carter Lukas, NP, 1:02.51. 4, Christian Short, NP, 1:02.77. 5, Peyton Rambali, MC, 1:06.86
500 yard free — 1, Timothy Renner, MC, 5:54.46. 2, Caleb Tegtmeier, NP, 6:41.74.
200 yard free relay — 1, NP, 1:49.86, Ethan Mercer, Kris Dautz, Caleb Tegtmeier, Chase Leibhart. 2, MC, 1:51.98, Timothy Renner, Erik Graff, Drake Brunswick, Ethan Spencer. 3, NP, 1:57.63, Carter Lukas, Caedmon Hoaglund, Isaac Mercer, Christian Short. 4, MC, 2:12.79, Nathanial Schmidt, Owen Smith, Caleb Wilkinson, Nayden Norgaard
100 yard back — 1, Chase Leibhart, NP, 1:05.61.
100 yard breast — 1, Kris Kautz, NP, 1:22.45. 2, Ethan Graff, MC, 1:31.47.
400 yard free relay — 1, NP, 4:40.16, Caedomn Hoaglund, Isaac Mercer, Trevor Snyder, Christian Short. 2, MC, 4:50.15, Peyto Rambali, Erik Graff, Drake Brunswick, Anthony Campos-Duong
Girls team results
North Platte 99, McCook 59
Girls individual result
(Top 5)
200 yard medley relay — 1, NP, 2:06.49, Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Morgan Girard, Dana Sorenson. 2, MC, 2:19.24, Kailynn Rodewald, Asta Jonas, Alexis Tucker, Leah Spencer. 3, NP, 2:27.89, Madison Harwager, Juliana Ortiz, Hannah Rosenof, Alyssa Berney. 4, MC, 2:37.50, Kerringan Burns, Addison Randal, Elizabeth Barenberg, Izabella Schmidt.
200 yard free — 1, Alexis Tucker, MC, 2:21.99. 2, Asta Jonas, MC, 2:28.43. 3, Sydney Barner, NP, 2:31.29. 4, Claire Tegtmeier, NP, 2:33.55. 5, Gabrielle Dowling, NP, 2:45.85.
200 yard IM — 1, Leah Spencer, MC, 2:31.46. 2, Morgan Girard, NP, 2:31.90.
50 yard free — 1, Molly Fitzpatrick, 28.18. 2, Meleah Friedrich, NP, 30.24. 3, Dana Sorenson, NP, 30.83. 4, Elizabeth Barenberg, MC, 32.17. 5, Addison Randal, MC, 32.83.
1 meter diving — 1, Natlie Miller, NP, 305. 2, Emily Hendren, NP, 282.40. 3, Shayann Parlier, MC, 273.30. 4, Ali Crow, NP, 251.90.
100 yard fly — 1, Alexis Tucker, MC, 1:19.03.
100 yard free — 1, Dana Sorenson, NP, 1:06.36. 2, Rachel Hatch, NP, 1:08.43. 3, Asta Jonas, MC, 1:10.00. 4, Alyssa Barney, NP, 1:11.76. 5, Elizabeth Barenberg, MC, 1:12.79.
500 yard free — 1, Morgan Girard, NP, 6:17.25. 2, Kadence Dowhower, NP, 6:29.46. 3, Anastazia Weir, 8:28.99.
200 yard free relay — 1, NP, 1:57.46, Dana Sorenson, Morgan Girard, Meleah Friedrich, Molly Fitzpatrick. 2, NP, 2:07.47, Sydney Barner, Alyssa Barney, Kadence Dowhower, Juliana Ortiz. 3, MC, 2:08.10, Alexis Tucker, Asta Jonas, Kailynn Rodewald, Leah Spencer. 4, MC, 2:27.41, Izabella Schmidt, Paige Bopp, Karragan Shaw, Shayann Parlier
100 yard back — 1, Leah Spencer, MC, 1:09.05. 2, Molly Fitzpatrick, 1:10.48. 3, Madison Marwager, NP, 1:25.33. 4, Macy Nolda, NP, 1:47.55. 5, Paige Bopp, MC, 1:50.41.
100 yard breast — 1, Kailynn Rodewald, MC, 1:31.96. 2, Kerrigan Burns, MC, 1:40.28
400 yard free relay — 1, NP, 4:52.18, Alyssa Barney, Claire Tegmeier, Ashlynn Baker, Juliana Ortiz. 2, MC, 4:52.89, Elizabeth Barnebuerg, Kerrigan Burns, Kailynn Rodewald, Addison Randal.
