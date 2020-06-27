North Platte weightlifter looks toward USA team qualifiers Monday

Carson Hoover has been going to the USA National Youth Championships, a weightlifting competition, for the last five years. Now that he’s in the final year of eligibility for the youth competition, Hoover will be going for something a little different this year.
Hoover will have a chance to qualify for a spot on the USA Weightlifting Youth World Team on Monday. The top-10 will make the team and travel to Lima, Peru in November.
“This is the first person out of this gym to have the opportunity to lift internationally,” he said. “It’s super exciting and I think it’s something new for everyone here. I know it’s going to be a fun change, and a different experience.”
The tryouts will take place via zoom call, and contestants can sign up for one of two times. There will be two 45-minute clocks per session where the participants will try to find their heaviest weight in snatches and clean and jerks. There’s a 2 p.m. session and a 5:30 p.m. session, and the 5:30 p.m. class won’t see the scores of the 2 p.m. class.
If a contestant fails to hit a certain weight twice, their last successful attempt will be the score that gets locked in.
Snatches are movements where you lift a barbell from the ground to an overhead position in one fluid motion. Cleans are movements where you lift a barbell from the ground to a front rack position. In Hoover’s case, he’ll need to add a jerk to the clean, where he will need to raise that barbell from the front rack position to overhead, straightening up once it’s above.
Hoover, a member of Enzo Athletic Performance in North Platte, said he has been training hard with coach/owner Jason Jensen.
“Jason’s been taking this super seriously and working on specific programming,” Hoover said. “Just getting me ready to give me the best chance possible. So heavy weights and working on constantly hitting those.”
He said the gym’s typical program is to not go heavy every day to help build strength. Hoover and Jensen have been working on a new program where Hoover is lifting at close to 90% of his one rep max to see if that’ll help him lift heavier.
“This is kind of like a new thing,” Hoover said. “So I guess he’s going to see for future reference.”
He said his best snatch is 107 kilograms and his best clean and jerk is 137 kilograms. The top-two scores in his weight class will make the team, so Hoover said he’s only concerned about what weight he needs to hit.
“I guess we’ll see what numbers I’ll have to hit,” he said. “And I guess it’s as much as it’ll take to get to that spot.”
