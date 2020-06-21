North Platte wins pair over Fort Morgan in doubleheader to open up the home schedule

Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... AT 1046 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR NORTH PLATTE, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORTH PLATTE, BRADY, MAXWELL, LAKE MALONEY STATE RECREATION AREA, NORTH PLATTE AIRPORT, KEITH, COTTONWOOD CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA AND JEFFREY CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 97 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 6. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 172 AND 202. HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 76 AND 96. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&