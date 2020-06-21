North Platte wins pair over Fort Morgan in doubleheader to open up the home schedule

If there was one way to describe the North Platte FNBO Nationals’ first game against Fort Morgan on Sunday, it would be best to start with Tate Janas’ first at-bat.
He was up with one out in the bottom of the first inning. Jaylan Ruffin was on second base after getting hit by a pitch, then stealing second. Janas roped a shot to right field that the outfielder couldn’t handle. By the time the ball reached the infield again, Ruffin had already scored and Janas had slid into third base, opening North Platte’s day with a triple.
“It started off good,” Janas said on his triple. “It’s hard to keep going with that the entire day, but I feel like I did a good job sticking with what I was doing and keeping it going for the team.”
An RBI triple, while rare, isn’t something that defines a game. How the Nationals followed that hit, however, does.
Derrick Kuhlmann singled to bring Janas home. Tyler Tobey followed suit with a single of his own. Jeremiah Seamann smacked a single that allowed both Kuhlmann and Tobey to score, both of whom had advanced bases on a loose ball. Bryce Butterfield finished the sequence with an RBI double to cap off a five-run inning.
In a game where hits and runs were definitely needed, North Platte downed Fort Morgan 15-8 in the first game of a double header.
“We were seeing a lot more strikes that first game,” North Platte coach Andy Butler said. “We were ready to jump on it.”
Both teams had its runs during the first game. The Nationals settled down for a bit following that explosive first inning. That opened the door for a slow comeback for Fort Morgan, picking up a run in the second and third inning before tying the game in the top of the fourth. Four singles and an error on a throw allowed Fort Morgan to get right back into the game.
The bottom of the inning saw North Platte take a lead it wouldn’t diminish. Ruffin doubled with one out before Janas knocked him in with an RBI single. A single from Kuhlmann allowed Tobey to get an RBI single of his own. A wild pitch brought Kuhlmann around, and an error allowed Tobey to score.
North Platte added two more runs in the fifth inning, while Fort Morgan tacked on three off a three-run home run in the top of the sixth. Another big inning for North Platte, fueled by Ruffin’s triple and Kuhlmann’s 2-RBI double set the game at 15-8.
North Platte ended the game with 18 hits. Both Kuhlmann and Tobey led the way going 4-for-5. Kuhlmann had four RBIs while Tobey had three. Janas went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Butterfeild went 3-for-4 with an RBI as well.
Will Coe struggled at times on the mound, but held Fort Morgan in check long enough for his teammates to pile on runs. He pitched six innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits. Trey Barker took over in the seventh inning, letting up no hits and no runs.
“(Will Coe)’s such a grinder,” Butler said. “He has that pitcher-first mentality. I asked him after the third or fourth inning how his arm was doing, and he told me he was going to pitch all seven innings. That’s the type of kid he is.”
Game 2
The first game of the double header was defined by its explosive innings and many hits. The second game was defined by a single inning, and dominant pitching from Janas and Butterfield.
That mixture allowed the Nationals to take a 10-1 win in five innings, and it allowed Butler to give his starters a much-deserved break.
“We’re not asking for you to have double-digit strikeouts ... because we’ve got a really good defense and good chemistry and speed,” Butler said on his team’s pitching the first six games. “Even on our days where we aren’t so on point, we can come out with a win.”
The bottom of the first inning saw North Platte only get three hits, yet still score seven runs. The Nationals walked five times and had two batters get hit by pitches. Janas had a RBI single that scored Ruffin from third. Kuhlmann’s double moved Janas to third. Carson Johnson had a 2-RBI single on his second at-bat of the inning. The rest of the production came from North Platte’s ability to get runners on base.
Fort Morgan just couldn’t recover. Janas was on the mound to start game two, and while he had a short day by pitching only four innings, he was effective. He allowed just one run on three hits, striking out one and walking two. Butterfield wrapped things up in the fifth inning, allowing only two baserunners (one by error in centerfield and one by hit by pitch). He struck out two batters, though, ending the game without letting up a run or hit.
“Today, I just went out there and played my game,” Janas said. “Just went out there relaxed and did what I do.”
North Platte’s offense cooled down a bit, scoring a run in each of the next three innings. The lead allowed for the Nationals to play every player on the roster over the course of the two games.
North Platte now looks ahead to a road doubleheader against Grand Island on Wednesday before heading to the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln from Friday through Sunday.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Butler said. “It’s the perfect scenario because we’ve been wanting for 6-0 and we were complacent with that. We know Grand Island is lurking on Wednesday and we know we got three Class A or big Class B games in the Mike Peterson on Saturday. We’re not going to be satisfied.”
