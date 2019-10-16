NP girls golf coach reflects on Class A runner-up finish

North Platte girls golf wrapped up its second consecutive Class A state runner-up finish on Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.
North Platte girls golf head coach Matt Kaminski was not only pleased with his team’s performance at state, but all season long.
"I’m proud and happy for the girls," he said. "They earned so many great accomplishments this season, and they did it with class and character. They played through some difficult conditions (on Tuesday) and never made excuses or complained. They just persevered and took one shot at a time and kept a tough attitude for their teammates."
The conditions Kaminski mentioned were heavy winds throughout the round, which caused most golfers to shoot higher scores on Tuesday than they did in the first round.
"Wind was a major factor. It blew 25 to 30 miles per hour the entire day with gusts near 40," Kaminski said. "No player shot in the 70s. Par for the course was more like 78-80 shots today. It was unrealistic to not let those conditions get to you, but our focus as a team was where it needed to be. It was tough to gain strokes on anyone. You had to play for pars and bogeys and avoid big numbers."
In total, the Bulldogs had four individual medalists.
Junior Baylee Steele and freshman Karsen Morrison tied for sixth, while senior Maggie Lashley and Maya Lashley tied for 15th.
"Baylee and Karsen have developed into a powerful 1-2 punch and to have them back leading us will be fun to watch," Kaminski said. "We will miss Maggie’s magnetic personality, experience and leadership next year, but we’re glad to have Maya returning. She made huge strides in her game this year."
Team results
1, Lincoln Southwest, 665. 2, North Platte, 680. 3, Millard North, 695. 4, Lincoln Pius X, 701. 5, Papillion-La Vista, 712. 6, Omaha Westside, 732. 7, Grand Island, 748. 8, Kearney, 750. T9, Elkhorn South, 765. T9, Omaha Marian, 765 11, Lincoln East, 789. 12, Lincoln Southeast, 807.
Individual results
Top 15
1, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 152. T2, Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln Southwest, 160. T2, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 160. 4, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 161. 5, Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 162. T6, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 163. T6, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 163. T6, Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 163. 9, Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 164. 10, Lauren Carr, Lincoln Pius X, 166. 11, Eleanor Speece, Papillion-La Vista, 169. 12, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn, 171. 13, Erica Lee, Omaha Burke, 173. 14, Malainey Wiemers, Millard North, 176. T15, Maggie Lashley, North Platte, 177. T15, Maya Lashley, North Platte, 177.
Area results
Round 1, round 2, total
North Platte — Baylee Steele, 80, 83—163. Karsen Morrison, 79, 84—163. Maggie Lashley, 87, 90—177. Maya Lashley, 87, 90—177. Abigail Jones, 97, 95—192.
