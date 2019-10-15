NP girls golf finishes as Class A runner-up for second straight year

As Yankee Hall of Famer Yogi Berra once said, ‘It’s like déjà vu all over again.’"
As was the case on Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club, when for the second consecutive year Lincoln Southwest won the Class A Girls Golf State Championship and North Platte finished as runner-up.
The Silver Hawks shot a two-day team total of 665, 15 strokes clear of the Bulldogs, who fired a 680, while Millard North was third with a 695.
Individually, Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna repeated as state champ, shooting a 152, besting Brynn Sundquist of LSW and Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X, who tied for second with scores
of 160.
Bulldog junior Baylee Steele and freshman Karsen Morrison each shot 163, tying for sixth with Kate Strickland of LSW.
North Platte’s sister duo of senior Maggie Lashley and junior Maya Lashley tied for 15th, each shooting identical rounds of 87 on Monday and 90 on Tuesday for a 177 total. NP freshman Abbigail Jones finished tied for 39th with a total of 192.
Last year, Lincoln Southwest shot a one-day total of 341, while North Platte posted a 358. Only one round was recorded last year due to weather.
According to NSAA records that date back to 1974, the North Platte girls have not won a team state title. The Lady Bulldogs claim three individual titles with Carin Roberts winning in 1978 and Val Skinner taking the title in 1974 and 1977. All three of those were 18-hole championships, before the NSAA went to a two-round format in 1995.
» Please see Thursday’s edition of the Telegraph for a follow-up story with quotes from North Platte head coach Matt Kaminski.
Team results
1, Lincoln Southwest, 665. 2, North Platte, 680. 3, Millard North, 695. 4, Lincoln Pius X, 701. 5, Papillion-La Vista, 712. 6, Omaha Westside, 732. 7, Grand Island, 748. 8, Kearney, 750. T9, Elkhorn South, 765. T9, Omaha Marian, 765 11, Lincoln East, 789. 12, Lincoln Southeast, 807.
Individual results
Top 15
1, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 152. T2, Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln Southwest, 160. T2, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 160. 4, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 161. 5, Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 162. T6, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 163. T6, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 163. T6, Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 163. 9, Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 164. 10, Lauren Carr, Lincoln Pius X, 166. 11, Eleanor Speece, Papillion-La Vista, 169. 12, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn, 171. 13, Erica Lee, Omaha Burke, 173. 14, Malainey Wiemers, Millard North, 176. T15, Maggie Lashley, North Platte, 177. T15, Maya Lashley, North Platte, 177.
Area results
Round 1, round 2, total
North Platte — Baylee Steele, 80, 83—163. Karsen Morrison, 79, 84—163. Maggie Lashley, 87, 90—177. Maya Lashley, 87, 90—177. Abigail Jones, 97, 95—192.
