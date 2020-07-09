SCOTTSBLUFF — Jayden Jones and Kasch Morrison of North Platte tied for 14th at the Nebraska Junior Boys Amateur Championship Thursday in Scottsbluff.
Both finished with a three-day total of 230. Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski shot a one-under 71 Thursday to defeat Charlie Zielinski of Omaha by one with a three-day total of 218. Christopher Atkinson, who held the second-round lead, shot a 79, falling to sixth place and four shots off the lead.
Jones fired a 3-over 75 to move up on the final day of competition, after shooting 79 and 76 on the first two days of the tournament at Scotts Bluff Country Club, a parkland layout on the outskirts of Scottsbluff. His round was highlighted with birdies on the par-4 8th and par-4 18th.
His high school teammate, Morrison, shot a Round 3 score of 78, after shooting 74 and 78 on the first two days. Morrison birdied the par-4 second and the par-3 seventh.
Jacob Woodmancy of Grant moved up the leaderboard on the final day of the competition, shooting a 77 to finish tied for 29th. He was tied for 35th Wednesday after shooting 84 on Day 1 and 75 on Day 2.
Brady Esch of McCook finished tied for 38th after shooting a final-round score of 84.
Payton Craw of McCook, Brady Davis of Cozad, Connor Hasenauer and Blake Barner of North Platte and Caleb Castillo of Brule were cut after the second round.
