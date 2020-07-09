Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY... AT 1225 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR NORTH PLATTE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THIS IS A VERY DANGEROUS STORM. HAZARD...90 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. AT 1224 AM CDT A WIND GUST TO 87 MPH WAS MEASURED AT NORTH PLATTE AIRPORT. IMPACT...YOU ARE IN A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. FLYING DEBRIS MAY BE DEADLY TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. HOMES AND BUSINESSES WILL HAVE SUBSTANTIAL ROOF AND WINDOW DAMAGE. EXPECT EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORTH PLATTE, SUTHERLAND, HERSHEY, MAXWELL, SUTHERLAND RESERVOIR STATE RECREATION AREA, LAKE MALONEY STATE RECREATION AREA, NORTH PLATTE AIRPORT, KEITH, COKER, O'FALLONS AND BIRDWOOD. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 97 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 9. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 152 AND 192. HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 75 AND 102. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. THIS STORM IS PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE ACROSS NORTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...90MPH