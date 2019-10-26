NP, St. Pat’s among area teams with good showings at state cross country

Jake Hasenauer and this year’s North Platte cross country team made a statement at Friday’s Class A state meet at Kearney Country Club.
After becoming the first Bulldog team to finish runner-up at districts since 2010, the boys checked off more boxes in joining just two other North Platte squads since 1988 to finish in the top 10 at state.
"I give a lot of credit to each of our guys because they rose to the challenge this year and kept working hard to exceed expectations," Hasenauer said. "I told them when you finish as the second best North Platte Bulldogs team in over 30 years, that’s something that should make them proud."
The North Platte boys team finished 10th overall behind Elkhorn South, supplanting themselves as the second best team in program history behind the 2010 squad that finished fourth at state.
Part of the team’s success rested on the individual merits of sophomore Evan Caudy, whose cross country debut this year rippled in the school’s record books after becoming the first boys medalist since Wyatt McGuire won state in 2013.
"For guys, it’s hard to place when you’re an underclassman," Hasenauer said. "For him to finish fifth in a tough field, first year of cross country, and still only 15 years old is awesome."
Caudy crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 19.87 seconds to finish fifth behind Lincoln East’s Thomas Oliver.
Caudy’s efforts warranted the only individual medal for the Dawgs, who had Joel Bradley finish 37th, Tayler Kleinow in 67th place and Thomas Moss in 90th — a second ahead of teammate Jonah San Miguel (91st).
On the girls side, the Bulldogs’ only state qualifier freshman Zarah Blaesi finished 26th overall after clocking a 19:45.9 — crossing the finish line milliseconds away from the 23rd, 24th and 25th place finishers.
"Zarah Blaesi ran her personal best," Hasenauer said. "Most years that time would medal, but it was a very loaded field. The exciting thing for her is that she was the fifth fastest freshman in Class A and the sixth fastest freshman out of all the classes."
The runnin’
Lady Irish
The young, but battle-tested St. Pat’s girls team snagged fourth at this year’s Class D state championships at Kearney Country Club.
The Lady Irish, who hoisted the runner-up trophy a year ago, collectively finished a minute away from third-place McCool Junction, two minutes from runner-up Bloomfield-Wausa and four minutes from reigning, three-time champion Ainsworth.
Sophomore Kate Stienike led the Irish with a 16th place finish, followed by Genna Blakely’s 29th place finish and Hayley Miles’ 30th place. Freshman Madison Gifford added a 106th place finish, while seniors Ashley Dye and Julie Slattery finished 112th and 125th, respectively.
Other notable area teams and individuals
The Lexington Minutemen finished runner-up behind Omaha Skutt Catholic in Class B.
Lexington’s Yanni Vasquez-Garcia led the way with a 4th place medal, and Cyrus Rhea followed with an 11th-place finish.
On the girls side, the Minutemaids finished fourth behind Omaha Duchesne Academy, Omaha Skutt Catholic and champion Gering. Kennadi Ureste led the way for Lexington with a 10th place medal, and Kayla Barrios followed with a 13th-place finish.
McCook’s Samantha Rodewald medaled individually with a ninth-place finish.
In Class C boys, William Anderson of Gothenburg finished third overall. On the girls side, Ogallala’s Miah Hoppens medaled with an eighth-place finish.
In Class D girls, Mullen’s Molly Paxton finished 13th overall; Paxton’s Adrian Eakins finished 23rd; Maxwell’s Tahjzha Botts finished 32nd. On the boys side, Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl placed 31st.
State cross country results
Class A
Boys team results
1, Lincoln Southwest, 67. 2, Millard West, 105. 3, Lincoln North Star, 124. 4, Fremont, 128. 5, Grand Island, 131. 6, Gretna, 147. 7, Papillion-La Vista South, 162. 8, Lincoln East, 178. 9, Elkhorn South, 224. 10, North Platte, 236. 11, Omaha Burke, 237. 12, Omaha South, 269.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Liem Chot, North Star, 15:50.3.. 2, Tyler Boyle, Lincoln Southwest, 15:54.7. 3, Adam Murphy, Millard West, 16:06.4. 4, Thomas Oliver, Lincoln East, 16:17.4. 5, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:19.9. 6, Dillon McNeill, Papillion-La Vista South, 16:200. 7, Trevor Acton, Lincoln Southeast, 16:22.2. 8, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:24.6. 9, Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna, 16:25.6. 10, Jack Nolley, Lincoln Southwest, 16:28.6. 11, Jacon Kosmicki, Grand Island, 16:30.3. 12, Gavin Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X, 16:31.6. 13, Gabriel Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 16:34.2. 14, Daniel Pierce, North Star, 16:36.8. 15, Logan Hauschild, Omaha Burke, 16:36.9.
Area results
North Platte — 5, Evan Caudy, 16:19.87. 32, Joel Bradley, 17:07.08. 54, Tayler Kleinow, 17:31.57. 72, Thomas Moss, 18:01.32. 73, Jonah San Miguel, 18:02.83. 80, Kean Jared, 18:30.58. 81, Aaron Franz, 18:33.71.
Girls team results
1, Lincoln East, 39. 2, Fremont, 59. 3, Papillion-La Vista South, 85. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 148. 5, Elkhorn, 148. 6, Lincoln Pius X, 177. 7, Elkhorn South, 192. 8, Millard North, 208. 9, Millard West, 218. 10, Millard South, 219. 11, Omaha Marian, 237. 12, Kearney, 251.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Elli Dhal, Fremont, 18:35.6. 2, Brelyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 18:26.0. 3, Kaylie Crews, Papillion-LaVista South, 18:37.1. 4, Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, 18:46.8. 5, Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast, 18:51.9. 6, Olivia Rosenthal, Papillion-La-Vista South, 18:54.7. 7, Allison Louthan, Millard North, 18:55.1. 8, Elizabeth Kramer, Lincoln Pius X, 19:04.8. 9, Taylor Searcey, Lincoln East, 19:07.9. 10, Mara Hemmer, Fremont, 19:12.5. 11, Anna Jennings, Papillion-LaVista South, 19:14.0. 12, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:14.4. 13, Abigail Schmidt, Lincoln East, 19:19.7. 14, Jenna Muma, Lincoln East, 19:22.9. 15, Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 19:25.3.
Area results
North Platte — 26, Zarah Blaesi, 19:45.9.
Class B
Boys team results
1, Omaha Skutt, 27. 2, Lexington, 59. 3, Seward, 82. 4, Hastings, 87. 5, Norris, 97. 6, Northwest, 115. 7, Gering, 116. 8, Plattsmouth, 117. 9, Blair, 123. 10, Bennington, 127. 11, Ralston, 153. 12, Waverly, 208. Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Zachary Vanbrocklin, Norris, 15:58.3. 2, Ryan Zavadli, Omaha Skutt, 16:13.6. 3, Samuel Lueders, 16:31.5. 4, Yannis Vasquez-Garcia, Lexington, 16:37.9. 5, Blake Manternach, Omaha Skutt, 16:40.3. 6, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 16:40.3. 7, Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt, 16:47.5. 8, Stockton Graham, Plattsmouth, 16:50.7. 9, Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 16:52.7. 10, Dean Erdkamp, York, 16:53.2. 11, Cyrus Rhea, Lexington, 16:53.9. 12, Noble Valerio-Boster, Ralston, 16:56.8. 13, Keaton Miller, Bennington, 16:57.4 . 14, Alexander Kennedy, Omaha Skutt, 16:58.1. 15, John Campbell, Northwest, 17:00.0
Area results
Lexington — 4, Yanni Vasquez-Garcia, 16:37.89. 10, Cyrus Rhea, 16:53.89. 21, Elmer Sotelomunoz, 17:22.97. 24, Sean Worthman, 17:25.99. 28, Alexis Hernandez, 17:30.23. 45, Garrett Converse, 17:58.65.
McCook — 54, Joshua Hedwood, McCook, 15:29:54.
Girls team results
1, Gering, 45. 2, Omaha Skutt, 72. 3, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 83. 4, Lexington, 98. 5, Bennington, 102. 6, Seward, 104. 7, Hastings, 108. 8, Scottsbluff, 110. 9, Beatrice, 121. 10, Ralston, 121. 11, Plattsmouth, 155. 12, Platteview, 169.
Girls individual results
(To 15)
1, Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 19:33.3. 2, Tukker Romey, Gering, 19:41.8. 3, Shailee Patton, Gering, 19:53.6. 4, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:53.7. 5, Keegan Beisel, Seward, 20:03.4. 6, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:12.0. 7, Raquel Skerston Ralston, 20:14.5. 8, Norah Meysenburg, Omaha Skutt, 20:18.4. 9, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:20.8. 10, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 20:23.0. 11, Jayden Harrington, Ralston, 20:27.5. 12, Eva Wentz, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 20:28.0. 13, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 20:28.6. 14, Calla Wittland, Bennington, 20:31.0. 15, Sophia Baedke, Blair, 20:45.4.
Area results
Lexington — 9, Kennadi Ureste, 20:22.92. 12, Kayla Barrios, 20:28.54. 32, Marissa Garcia-Orozco, 21:58.82. 45, Jessica Virgiliofrancisco, 22:27.82. 52, Sabrina Converse, 22:47.23. 59, Janet Aguadomendez, 23:28.91.
McCook — 9, Samantha Rodewald, 20:20.8. 31, Grace Cappel, McCook, 21:35.3.
Class C
Boys team results
1, Aurora, 43. 2, Malcolm, 51. 3, Sidney, 60. 4, Mitchell, 73. 5, Milford, 81. 6, Douglas County West, 121. 7, Wahoo, 126. 8, Hartington, 129. 9, Columbus Scotus, 135. 10, O’Neill, 139. 11, Broken Bow, 167. 12. Boys Town, 170.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Carson Noecker, Hartington, 16:03.0. 2, Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 16:16.3. 3, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 16:51.9. 4, John Swotek, Malcolm, 16:56.7. 5, Dylan Riley, Aurora, 17:00.7. 6, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:01.9. 7, Kane Fiala, Aurora, 17:02.9. 8, Elliott Reitz, Milford, 17:05.2. 9, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17:05.7. 10, Brady Thompson, O’Neill, 17:07.3. 11, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 17:08.5. 12, Gabriel Estrada, Cozad, 17:11.6. 13, Ty Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:16.1. 14, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 17:17.3. 15, Ryan McArdle, Douglas County West, 17:17.7.
Area results
Gothenburg — 3, William Anderson, 16:51.9.
Cozad — 12, Gabriel Estrada, 17:11.6. 59, Austin Werner, 18:29.9.
Broken Bow — 19, Lane Russell, 17:34.6. 67, Daine Wardyn, 18:46.3. 82, Treyton Hurlburt, 19:14.5. 91, Garrett Phillips, 20:00.3.
Girls team results
1, Boone Central/Newman Grove, 44. 2, Milford, 57. 3, Columbus Scotus, 62. 4, Chadron, 66. 5, Aurora, 94. 6, North Bend Central, 94. 7, Lincoln Christian, 100. 8, Mitchell, 106. 9, Fort Calhoun, 114. 10, Wahoo, 143. 11, Chase County, 173.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 19:40.5. 2, Logan Thomas, Malcolm, 19:50.0. 3, Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central/Newman Grove,19:56.4. 4, Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 20:06.8. 5, Zoe Christenson, Wahoo, 20:08.5. 6, Tandee Masco, Milford, 20:10.6. 7, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 20:11.6. 8, Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 20:13.5. 9, Madison Wilt, Douglas County West, 20:18.4. 10, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:18.9. 11, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:24.4. 12, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 20:25.2. 13, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20:28.6. 14, Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse, 20:35.1. 15, Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 20:42.6.
Area results
Ogallala — 8, Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 20:13.5.
Chase County — 32, Madison Brown, 22:00.48. 38, Caelyn Long, 22:26.80. 50, Riley Owens, 23:16.64. 53, Kambree Meeske, 23:17.65. 59, Brooklyn Christensen, 24:11.88. 61, Lindsey Mendenhall, 25:07.27.
Cozad — 11, Mallory Applegate, 20:24.4. 61, Karyn Burkholder, 22:11.0.
Gothenburg — 68, Arissa Ackerman, 22:27.3.
Class D
Boys team results
1, Axtell, 69. 2, Aquinas Catholic, 80. 3, St Paul, 93. 4. 102 Shelton, 102. 5, Stanton, 114. 6, BRLD, 115. 7, Wilber-Clatonia, 131. 8. 133 Norfolk Catholic, 133. 9, Osmond, 136. 10, Cornerstone Christian, 177. 11, Ainsworth, 178. 12, Hershey, 195. 13, Ravenna, 203. 14, Gibbon, 220. 15, Fillmore Central, 225. 16, St Pat’s, 226. 17, Cambridge, 237. 18, Perkins County, 245.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Payton Davis, Aquinas Catholic, 16:54.0. 2, Lincoln Trent, Axtell, 17:05.5. 3, Jeremiah Arndt, Centura, 17:11.3. 4, Jaron Bergstrom, Axtell, 17:15.4. 5, Connor Arens, Crofton, 17:17.4. 6, Rylan Cheney, Shelton, 17:23.5. 7, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 17:24.9. 8, Conner Wells, St Paul, 17:27.4. 9, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 17:28.1. 10, Cody Hubl, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 17:28.7. 11, Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 17:29.4. 12, Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:29.5. 13, Dawson Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia, 17:30.8. 14, Thomas Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 17:37.9. 15, Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 17:39.5.
Area results
Mullen — 31, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 18:11.8. 131, Hayden Jennings, 20:23.0.
St. Pat’s — 37, Keegan Nitsch, 18:39.59. 40, Dax Connick, 18:41.63. 64, Andrew Brosius, 19:29.20. 85, Samuel Dekleva, 20:16.07. 91, Logan Omalley, 21:04.23. 105, Casey Jett, 24:33.22.
Garden County — 45, Nate Billey, 18:27.4. 99, Michael Christiansen, 19:17.3.
Perkins County — 53, Colton Pouk, 18:35.4. 93, Antonio Lyon, 19:11.4. 112, Evan Sestak, 19:36.9. 133, Caleb Lagler, 20:35.3. 150, Matthew Aerni, 24:30.6.
Hershey — 59, Gabriel Becher, 18:38.8. 72, Matthew Bruns, 18:47.5. 63, Aidan George, 19:27.82. 79, Reace Anderson, 19:58.16. 95, Samuel Mackley, 21:24.79.
Southwest — 43, Jacob Odea, 18:26.7.
Maywood-Hayes Center — 76, Elisha Handsaker, 18:52.5. 94, Blake Bruns, 19:12.0.
Perkins County — 118, Jade Paxton, 19:45.1.
Brady — 140, Cooper Franzen, 21:23.0.
Girls team results
1, Ainsworth, 63. 2, Bloomfield-Wausa, 76. 3, McCool Junction, 102. 4, St Pat’s, 107. 5, Ravenna, 117. 6, Fullerton, 129. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic, 131. 8, Battle Creek, 138. 9, Thayer Central, 143. 10, Tri County, 145. 11, Bayard, 165. 12, Bridgeport, 173. 13, Gibbon, 174. 14. 179 Oakland-Craig, 179. 15, Logan View, 209. 16, Pender, 216. 17, Axtell, 221. 18, Cambridge, 234.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St Cecilia, 19:15.6. 2, Rylee Rice, Ainsworth, 19:47.4. 3, Madison Gerken, McCool Junction, 19:55.1. 4, Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna, 20:06.8. 5, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 20:18.7. 6, Ladelle Hazen, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 20:21.1. 7, Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central, 20:26.5. 8, Andie Koch, Tri County, 20:33.7. 9, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 20:33.8. 10, Sydney Escritt, Thayer Central, 20:34.4. 11, Katie Roach, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20:34.7. 12, Caitlin States, Centura, 20:35.5. 13, Molly Paxton, Mullen, 20:35.5. 14, Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 20:41.6. 15, Ceeanna Beel, Ainsworth, 20:41.9.
Area results
St. Pat’s — 10, Kate Stienike, 20:46.37. 17, Genna Blakely, 21:39.02. 18, Hayley Miles, 21:40.84. 62, Madison Gifford, 24:06.61. 67, Ashley Dye, 24:21.97. 79, Julie Slattery, 25:07.41.
Mullen — 13, Molly Paxton, Mullen, 20:35.5.
Paxton — 23, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 21:28.0.
Maxwell — 32, Tahjzha Botts, Maxwell, 21:43.8.
Brady — 70, Ava McGown, Brady, 23:02.2.
South Platte — 79, Brittany Hensley, South Platte, 23:10.4.
