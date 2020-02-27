Go ahead and book your hotel rooms North Platte fans, the Bulldogs are headed to Lincoln.
North Platte punched its ticket to next week’s girls state tournament with a 53-39 win over Millard West in the A-5 District Final on Thursday in front of a raucous crowd at the Dawg House.
Senior guard Callie Haneborg’s prep basketball career came full circle as she stood on the floor post-game, the cut-down net draped around her neck like a necklace. Haneborg — who had endured three different head coaches in four seasons — grinned ear to ear, thinking back to her freshman season when North Platte finished with a record of 1-24. Now a senior catalyst, Haneborg is part of a Bulldogs team that is 19-4 and heading back to the state tourney for the first time since 2009.
"It just feels awesome," she said. "Just working so hard throughout the years, it’s kind of unbelievable thinking back to my freshman year only winning one game and now coming this far."
Thursday, her cousin Gracie Haneborg led the Bulldogs offensively with a game-high 22 points, Carly Purdy added 16 and Callie Haneborg had six.
However, it was on the defensive end where the tone was set, as North Platte (19-4) held the Wildcats (14-9) to their third lowest offensive output of the season. A major key to that was holding Class A’s fifth leading scorer Honnah Leo — who came into the night averaging 18.7 points per game — to just eight. Thursday was a stark contrast for Leo, who was fresh off of a 29-point effort in Millard West’s district semifinal win over Elkhorn South on Tuesday. Leo’s eight points were her fewest of the season since a Dec. 20 game against Papillion-La Vista South when she had seven.
"I thought we did an incredibly great job defensively," North Platte head coach Tyson Hammond said. "The girls were so active and so tough, and I thought you could see us wearing (Millard West) down in the first half."
To Hammond’s point, North Platte stifled Millard West to just two points in the first quarter and only 10 at halftime.
"We knew they had a couple good shooters, so we knew we needed to play our best defense on them, and play great help-defense on everyone else," Callie Haneborg said. "Even though we only had one day to prepare, we did really well tonight."
It was a Callie Haneborg 3 early in the game that gave the Bulldogs a quick 4-0 lead and ignited a white-out themed Boneyard student section.
North Platte led 5-2 after the first eight minutes as both teams tried to shake off the jitters.
The Bulldogs settled in, going on an 8-1 run to start the second quarter. First Purdy scored down low through contact, drawing an and-1 opportunity. Purdy missed the free throw, but the Bulldogs snagged the rebound. Eventually, Gracie Haneborg drove hard to the basket, drawing the defense, then dishing to Purdy for another two. Another Purdy putback prompted a timeout from Millard West head coach Marc Kruger.
Out of the huddle, the Wildcats turned it over on a Gracie Haneborg steal, who then executed a 2-on-1 fast break with Callie Haneborg, who gave it back for a layup and a 15-3 Bulldog advantage.
North Platte led 24-10 at halftime, but Millard West made a run in the third quarter, trimming the lead to 27-21 with 2:25 left in the third.
With a minute remaining in the third, Bulldog senior Shelby Berglund splashed in a corner 3, flipping the momentum back to the home team. On the ensuing possession, Gracie Haneborg swiped the ball and finished at the other end, giving her team a 35-25 cushion after three.
With the Wildcats again creeping closer, Gracie Haneborg slashed to the lane, got fouled and hit both fouls shots. On the next possession, you guessed it, another steal from Gracie Haneborg, this time finding Callie for an open lauyup, putting the Bulldogs up 41-29.
Despite going 8-of-16 from the free throw line in the fourth, North Platte did enough to keep Millard West at bay and cruised home for a 14-point victory and a ticket to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
"It’s crazy. This has always been in the back of my mind, but I tried not to think about it too much," Callie Haneborg said. "But now, that’s what I’m going to be focused on for the rest of the week."
Hammond succinctly summed up his team’s mindset as they prepare to play for a title in Nebraska’s biggest class.
"We’re not done yet."
The Bulldogs now await official pairings, which will be posted online by the NSAA, likely Friday morning. The three-day state tournament begins on Thursday, March 5.
Millard West (14-9) 2 8 15 14 — 39
North Platte (19-4) 5 19 11 18 — 53
M: Jenna Bohaty 12, Laney Schipper 10, Honnah Leo 8, Kennedy Darner 6, Gabby Felker 3.
N: Gracie Haneborg 22, Carly Purdy 16, Callie Haneborg 6, Rylee Kurth 3, Shelby Berglund 3, Abby Orr 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.