It was announced last week that even though recreational softball will not be played this summer, travel softball will. At the time, no one was entirely sure how teams would pull off a season among tighter restrictions and limited fan access.
Now they know.
The Platte Valley Girls Softball Association held a meeting with North Platte travel softball coaches Sunday to discuss the logistics of the upcoming season. Teams can use fields F and G at the Dowhower Softball Complex to play and practice, but both the PVGSA and the travel teams will need to figure out how to get everyone field access.
“Our travel teams already currently make their own schedules with us, we just give them field times that are open,” said Tami Coleman, the president of the PVGSA. “So they will make those schedules on their own again with what’s available. They’ll contact us and check on the field availability and plan those games.”
Coleman said the fields will be worked on by the organization for the teams playing because they have new equipment to use. However, teams are responsible for pretty much everything else.
Part of that is keeping their players six feet apart, sanitizing the dugouts before they walk in and once they are done, and limiting the amount of family that can go to games. Coleman also said all teams need to sign a COVID-19 release form with PVGSA stating that they are responsible for monitoring and handling the situation.
“We normally use those fields through the city. I know they are city fields, but typically this is our time to have those fields with the city, so we are kind of responsible for some of that,” Coleman said. “We’ve just asked them to be the responsible ones to help out a little bit.”
She said as of now, there is no requirement to wear face masks while playing, but they are checking to see if the players will need to.
Coleman said it is important for teams to follow regulations to ensure that everyone remains safe — that includes taking away certain post-game traditions that would put players in contact with each other.
“They can’t have any shaking hands after the game, none of that stuff,” Coleman said. “When they’re done, they’re done on the field.”
To help teams meet the six-feet rule in the dugouts, players can use the bleachers to spread out. Fans aren’t really supposed to sit in the bleachers during games either. Coleman said it should be one fan per player, and they need to bring their own chairs as well.
As of now, teams can begin playing games on June 18. Coleman said practice times will be first come, first serve. She said most teams know practices usually last no more than two hours.
While that start date inches closer, teams are looking forward to having softball back this summer.
“I’m just excited to do something for some of them,” Coleman said. “I feel bad for our rec girls, but our travel teams did say that if we are able to get in any type of day camps for our little kids come July or August, they are all willing to help us on that.”
