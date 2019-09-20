NPCC defeats Region IX foe Central CC 3-1

The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team went full-steam ahead against Region IX rival Central Community College on Thursday on "Pack the Place" night at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.
The Knights (8-9) won their third consecutive game, beating Central 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14.
NPCC’s Erica Hopping led the Knights with 48 assists, while Gabby Menghini had 17 kills, Alysen Daniels added 11 and Sydney Mullin had 10. Bailey Chintala had a team-high 18 digs, Hopping had 12 and Menghini added 10.
"This was a good win for us," NPCC head coach Alexa McCall said. "Besides the third set, I thought we played well and consistent, which is what we have been looking to do."
NPCC is back in action on Wednesday when they host another Region IX opponent, Southeast Community College at 6 p.m.
