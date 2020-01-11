NPCC falls to Southeast

NPCC’s Emily Joseph shoots a 3-pointer against Southeast Saturday in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.

 Photo courtesy of NPCC

The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team dropped a Region IX game, 56-52, Saturday to Southeast.

Emily Joseph led the Knights in scoring with 16, while Janay Brauer added 15. Ashley Hassett led the team with 13 rebounds. The loss drops the Knights to 8-8 on the season.

The Knights will face Northeastern Junior College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McDonald-Belton gymnasium, during NPCC’s Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night.

