NPCC men edge McCook CC 81-80 in overtime

Luke Christen’s putback with 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime proved to be the game winner in an 81-80 victory for North Platte Community College on Tuesday in North Platte.
McCook Community College (8-10) had a chance to win with a shot by sophomore transfer Raheim Sullivan, but his reverse layup with 0.7 seconds left didn’t fall.
NPCC’s (6-8) Courtney Murrell scored a game-high 28 points, DaVonte Tharpe had 18, while Luke Christen and Danilo Matovic each added 11.
Freshman LeTre Darthard led McCook CC with 23 points and tied for the team lead with eight rebounds including four on the offensive end.
The Knights’ next game is at Trinidad State Junior College on Friday. NPCC and McCook CC play again on Feb. 25 in McCook.
WOMEN
McCook CC 58,
NPCC 43
McCook Community College (13-4) defeated North Platte Community College (8-11) 58-43 on Tuesday in North Platte.
NPCC led 26-23 at halftime, but were outscored 35-17 in the second half.
McCook CC Freshman Amiya Dartest led the Indians with 19 points — eight coming in the fourth quarter.
NPCC is back in action on Friday when they’ll travel to Trinidad State Junior College.
Game rescheduled
The NPCC men’s basketball team will host Southeast Community College at 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.
This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 17, but postponed due to inclement weather.
