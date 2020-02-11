NPCC men’s and women’s basketball to host Military Appreciation Night, Alumni Day

Military servicemen and women and their families will be admitted free to the North Platte Community College Knights men’s and women’s basketball games on Friday by showing their military IDs at the door.
Both teams will take on Otero Junior College, with the women starting at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m. Both games will take place at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte on NPCC’s south campus.
For those unable to attend, the games will be broadcast on 98.1 FM and 1410 AM, and will also available via livestreamed at npccknights.com.
Alumni day
Alumni of North Platte Community College will be admitted free to the NPCC men’s and women’s basketball games on Saturday.
All NPCC alumni are invited to watch the games and enjoy free snacks and beverages in the VIP room above the gym.
Both teams will take on Trinidad State Junior College, with the women’s game scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.
Free admission will also be granted to anyone who provides a book for the Sigma Kappa Delta book drive for Richard Young Behavioral Health in Kearney. A collection box will be set up at the door to the game. New or gently used young adult books with positive themes will be accepted.
