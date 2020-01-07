NPCC men’s basketball assistant coach Chase Grabau steps down

North Platte Community College men’s basketball assistant coach Chase Grabau is stepping away from the program, it was announced Tuesday.
In a statement given to the Telegraph, area vice president of academic affairs and North Platte Community College, Dr. Jody Tomanek, said the following:
"This was a decision made by coach Grabau," Tomanek said. "We respect his decision and have accepted his resignation."
Grabau was hired in June, 2016, and has served as an assistant to head coach Kevin O’Connor during his entire tenure with the Knights.
Grabau played for NPCC from 2009-10, starting 55 of 68 games in two seasons with the Knights, averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
During that sophomore season, the Knights won Region IX and qualified for the NJCAA men’s basketball tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Grabau was named to the All-NCCAC team and the All-Region IX team that season.
Grabau grew up in Boulder, Colorado, and led Faith Christian High School to the Colorado 3A High School State Championship as a senior.
Grabau finished his college playing career at Idaho State University where he was named second-team All-Big Sky and received all-academic honors. He started 55 of 56 games played for the Bengals and averaged 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
In 2012, Grabau graduated from Idaho State with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Eastern Washington. During his tenure at Eastern Washington, the Eagles won their first Big Sky championship and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history.
Grabau and O’Connor both confirmed the move to the Telegraph on Tuesday.
The Knights (3-7) are back in action on Thursday when they host Hastings junior varsity at 7 p.m. at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte. It will be NPCC’s first game back after the holiday break, having last played on Dec. 14, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.