4 NPCC players named All Region

Four North Platte Community College volleyball players were named to the All Region IX Team and head coach Alexa Hopping was named the coach of the year in the region, the college announced on Monday.
Bailey Chintala, Erica Hopping, Gabby Menghini and Sydney Mullin were named All Region after the Knights won the tournament in Beatrice before falling to Bismarck State College in the District G playoff. All four were also named to the All Region Tournament team.
Chintala provided NPCC with 521 digs, averaging 3.95 digs per set throughout the 2019 season, which was second in the region.
Hopping finished eighth in the nation in assists with 1,239, averaging 9.25 per set, and she finished 15th in the nation in digs with 330, averaging 2.46 digs per set.
Menghini ranked 14th nationall with 416 kills, which also led the region with a per set average of 3.2. She added 314 digs.
Mullin had 354 kills, averaging 2.64 kills per set, which was second in the region. She also provided 113 total blocks, which averaged 0.84 blocks per set, and was third in the region.
NPCC led the region with 1,541 kills, averaging at 11.25 kills per set, and led the region in assists with a total of 1,430 and an average of 10.44 assists per set.
